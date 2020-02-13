Racer X Films: 2004 Kawasaki KX250 Garage Build
Build by Michael Fischer
Video by Simon Cudby
This 2004 KX250 project was started back in early 2014. Michael’s buddy was selling it and, although it needed a bunch of work, it seemed like something fun to do and Michael really wanted a cool two-stroke. With the help of Jay Clark, they went through the bike and figured out what needed to be done to freshen it up. It turns out, it needed just about everything. The motor needed to be split and rebuilt, top to bottom. The frame was taken down and powder coated as well. While that was being done, Michael ordered a boatload of parts for the machine including an FMF pipe and silencer, Hinson clutch, UFO plastic, bars, grips, chain, sprocket… the list goes on and on.
Wrench Rabbit
Hot Rods Crankshaft, Main Bearings & Seals, Vertex Top End Kit, Vertex Engine Gasket Kit
FMF
Fatty Pipe, Shorty Silencer
UFO Plastics
2008 KX250F Shrouds-Made Custom Brackets, 2013-15 KX250F Front Number Plate and Fender, 2004 KX250 Rear Fender, Side Number Plates, Fork Guards & Mud Flap
Hinson Clutch Components
Plates/Springs
Premier Vapor Blasting
Clean Up Pipe, Reheat Welds, Clear Coat to give Factory Fatty Look
SuperSprox
Front & Rear Sprockets, Gold MX Chain
Motoseat
Custom Gripper Seat Cover
Maxima
MTL Engine Oil, Coolanol Antifreeze
Boyesen
Ignition Cover, Clutch Cover, Rad Valve, Super Cooler Water Pump
Renthal
Twinwall Handlebars Windham Bend 998, White/Green Bar Pad, Grips Half Waffle
Phathead Racing
Custom Engraved Head
Elusive Graphics
Custom Graphics
Lectron
Lectron 38mm High Velocity Carb with Throttle Cable
Specbolt
Full Nickel Restoration Bolt Kit
Moto Hose
Radiator Hose & Clamp Kit, Case Breather Hose
UNI Filter
Air Filter
VP Racing Fuels
C12 Fuel
Brake Components
Brake Pads, Front Brake Line
Lightspeed Carbon Fiber
Front Brake Hose Clamp, Skid Plate, Rear Disc Guard
TM Design Works
Rear Chain Guide, Chain Slider
Warp 9
Full Standard Wheelset, Pro Series Rim Locks
Works Connection
Custom Engraved Front Reservoir Cap, Rear Brake Clevis, Hour Meter with Tank Mount, Elite Clutch Perch Assembly, Brake Lever, Rotating Bar Clamp, Rear Brake Return Spring, Steering Stem Nut, Stand
All Balls Racing
Caliper Rebuild Kits, Chain Rollers Upper & Lower, Linkage Bearing Kit, Swing Arm Bearing Kit, Steering Bearing Kit, Clutch Cable
Millennium Technologies
Overbore, Port, and Plate, Bored To 265cc
Dunlop / Brownlee Racing
MX33 Front and Rear, Tires/Tubes Supplied Through Dunlop with help from Brownlee Racing
Powersports Nation
OEM Parts
Abstract Painting & Decorating Inc.
Frame, Swingarm, Bar Clamps Powder Coated
IMS
Pro-Series Foot Pegs
