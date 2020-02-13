Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2004 Kawasaki KX250 Garage Build

February 13, 2020 1:00pm | by:

Build by Michael Fischer

Video by Simon Cudby

This 2004 KX250 project was started back in early 2014. Michael’s buddy was selling it and, although it needed a bunch of work, it seemed like something fun to do and Michael really wanted a cool two-stroke. With the help of Jay Clark, they went through the bike and figured out what needed to be done to freshen it up. It turns out, it needed just about everything. The motor needed to be split and rebuilt, top to bottom. The frame was taken down and powder coated as well. While that was being done, Michael ordered a boatload of parts for the machine including an FMF pipe and silencer, Hinson clutch, UFO plastic, bars, grips, chain, sprocket… the list goes on and on.

Wrench Rabbit

Hot Rods Crankshaft, Main Bearings & Seals, Vertex Top End Kit, Vertex Engine Gasket Kit

www.wrenchrabbit.com

FMF

Fatty Pipe, Shorty Silencer

www.fmfracing.com

UFO Plastics

2008 KX250F Shrouds-Made Custom Brackets, 2013-15 KX250F Front Number Plate and Fender, 2004 KX250 Rear Fender, Side Number Plates, Fork Guards & Mud Flap

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Plates/Springs

www.hinsonracing.com

Premier Vapor Blasting

Clean Up Pipe, Reheat Welds, Clear Coat to give Factory Fatty Look

www.premiervaporblasting.com

SuperSprox

Front & Rear Sprockets, Gold MX Chain

www.supersprox.com

Motoseat

Custom Gripper Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Maxima

MTL Engine Oil, Coolanol Antifreeze   

www.maximausa.com

Boyesen

Ignition Cover, Clutch Cover, Rad Valve, Super Cooler Water Pump

www.boyesen.com

Renthal

Twinwall Handlebars Windham Bend 998, White/Green Bar Pad, Grips Half Waffle

www.renthal.com

Phathead Racing

Custom Engraved Head

www.phatheadracing.com

Elusive Graphics

Custom Graphics

www.elusivegraphics.com

Lectron

Lectron 38mm High Velocity Carb with Throttle Cable 

www.lectronfuelsystems.com

Specbolt

Full Nickel Restoration Bolt Kit

www.specbolt.com

Moto Hose

Radiator Hose & Clamp Kit, Case Breather Hose

www.motohose.com

UNI Filter

Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

VP Racing Fuels

C12 Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

Brake Components

Brake Pads, Front Brake Line

www.galferusa.com

Lightspeed Carbon Fiber

Front Brake Hose Clamp, Skid Plate, Rear Disc Guard

www.lightspeedcarbon.com

TM Design Works

Rear Chain Guide, Chain Slider  

www.tmdesignworks.com

Warp 9

Full Standard Wheelset, Pro Series Rim Locks

www.warp9racing.com

Works Connection

Custom Engraved Front Reservoir Cap, Rear Brake Clevis, Hour Meter with Tank Mount, Elite Clutch Perch Assembly, Brake Lever, Rotating Bar Clamp, Rear Brake Return Spring, Steering Stem Nut, Stand

www.worksconnection.com

All Balls Racing

Caliper Rebuild Kits, Chain Rollers Upper & Lower, Linkage Bearing Kit, Swing Arm Bearing Kit, Steering Bearing Kit, Clutch Cable

www.allballsracing.com

Millennium Technologies

Overbore, Port, and Plate, Bored To 265cc

www.millennium-tech.net

Dunlop / Brownlee Racing

MX33 Front and Rear, Tires/Tubes Supplied Through Dunlop with help from Brownlee Racing

www.brownleeracing.com

Powersports Nation

OEM Parts

www.powersportsnation.com

Abstract Painting & Decorating Inc.

Frame, Swingarm, Bar Clamps Powder Coated

IMS

Pro-Series Foot Pegs

www.imsproducts.com

  Simon Cudby
  • 002_2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0022 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0001 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0002 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0003 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0004 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0005 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0006 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0007 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0008 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0009 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0010 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0011 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0012 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0013 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0014 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0015 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0016 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0017 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0018 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0019 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0020 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0026 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0027 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0028 Simon Cudby
  • 2004KawasakiKX250-Cudby-0029 Simon Cudby

