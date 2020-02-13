Racer X Films: 2004 Kawasaki KX250 Garage Build

Build by Michael Fischer

Video by Simon Cudby

This 2004 KX250 project was started back in early 2014. Michael’s buddy was selling it and, although it needed a bunch of work, it seemed like something fun to do and Michael really wanted a cool two-stroke. With the help of Jay Clark, they went through the bike and figured out what needed to be done to freshen it up. It turns out, it needed just about everything. The motor needed to be split and rebuilt, top to bottom. The frame was taken down and powder coated as well. While that was being done, Michael ordered a boatload of parts for the machine including an FMF pipe and silencer, Hinson clutch, UFO plastic, bars, grips, chain, sprocket… the list goes on and on.

Wrench Rabbit

Hot Rods Crankshaft, Main Bearings & Seals, Vertex Top End Kit, Vertex Engine Gasket Kit

www.wrenchrabbit.com

FMF

Fatty Pipe, Shorty Silencer

www.fmfracing.com

UFO Plastics

2008 KX250F Shrouds-Made Custom Brackets, 2013-15 KX250F Front Number Plate and Fender, 2004 KX250 Rear Fender, Side Number Plates, Fork Guards & Mud Flap

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Plates/Springs

www.hinsonracing.com

Premier Vapor Blasting

Clean Up Pipe, Reheat Welds, Clear Coat to give Factory Fatty Look

www.premiervaporblasting.com

SuperSprox

Front & Rear Sprockets, Gold MX Chain

www.supersprox.com

Motoseat

Custom Gripper Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Maxima

MTL Engine Oil, Coolanol Antifreeze

www.maximausa.com

Boyesen

Ignition Cover, Clutch Cover, Rad Valve, Super Cooler Water Pump

www.boyesen.com

Renthal

Twinwall Handlebars Windham Bend 998, White/Green Bar Pad, Grips Half Waffle

www.renthal.com

Phathead Racing

Custom Engraved Head

www.phatheadracing.com

Elusive Graphics

Custom Graphics

www.elusivegraphics.com

Lectron

Lectron 38mm High Velocity Carb with Throttle Cable

www.lectronfuelsystems.com

Specbolt

Full Nickel Restoration Bolt Kit

www.specbolt.com

Moto Hose

Radiator Hose & Clamp Kit, Case Breather Hose

www.motohose.com

UNI Filter

Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

VP Racing Fuels

C12 Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

Brake Components

Brake Pads, Front Brake Line

www.galferusa.com

Lightspeed Carbon Fiber

Front Brake Hose Clamp, Skid Plate, Rear Disc Guard

www.lightspeedcarbon.com

TM Design Works

Rear Chain Guide, Chain Slider

www.tmdesignworks.com

Warp 9

Full Standard Wheelset, Pro Series Rim Locks

www.warp9racing.com

Works Connection

Custom Engraved Front Reservoir Cap, Rear Brake Clevis, Hour Meter with Tank Mount, Elite Clutch Perch Assembly, Brake Lever, Rotating Bar Clamp, Rear Brake Return Spring, Steering Stem Nut, Stand

www.worksconnection.com

All Balls Racing

Caliper Rebuild Kits, Chain Rollers Upper & Lower, Linkage Bearing Kit, Swing Arm Bearing Kit, Steering Bearing Kit, Clutch Cable

www.allballsracing.com

Millennium Technologies

Overbore, Port, and Plate, Bored To 265cc

www.millennium-tech.net

Dunlop / Brownlee Racing

MX33 Front and Rear, Tires/Tubes Supplied Through Dunlop with help from Brownlee Racing

www.brownleeracing.com

Powersports Nation

OEM Parts

www.powersportsnation.com

Abstract Painting & Decorating Inc.

Frame, Swingarm, Bar Clamps Powder Coated

IMS

Pro-Series Foot Pegs

www.imsproducts.com