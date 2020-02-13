What’s the plan now that the series is kind of done for the West [Coast] swing? Are you going East on a 450?

No. Since my brother got hurt and then we had a fill-in guy [Colton Aeck] who also got hurt, we have nobody on a 450 on our team right now. So, we’ve talked about maybe one of us 250 guys riding a 250 in the 450 class over there, but nobody has really fully committed to doing that. Maybe one race or two races over there. But for now, we’re just both riding and waiting for the west to come back.

You just mentioned your brother, Carlen, he had a really solid 2019 indoor season. Have you guys been working together a lot to kind of dial in supercross?

Yeah. He’s a huge part of my program. Since he’s not riding, he’s pretty much my riding coach. He’s my fitness coach. He’s pretty much the biggest piece of the puzzle for me riding-wise and at the track and stuff.

Of course, you also have a little pro experience racing some outdoors last year. How was that little taste of the pro ranks for you? Do you think it helped a lot coming into this year to prepare you?

I think so, a little bit. I went back into obviously the Futures stuff so my confidence kind of dipped coming out of the Futures into the pros. I felt like the new kid again. But as I race and as each weekend went on, I felt more in my spot and felt more like I could be running up with the top dudes.

What’s one of the biggest things that has surprised you now that you’ve stepped into the pro ranks for supercross? Is there any one thing that took you aback when you first took a gate drop in an actual night show?

Yeah, just the carnage, really. Dudes are trying to move forward quickly. They’ll hit you and jump in front of you. Stuff happens quickly. Definitely the carnage of the first two laps.