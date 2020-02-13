What makes regional 250SX racing so fun is the lack of an established pecking order within the ranks. The 250 class is defined by great racers graduating out and young racers moving in, leading to an ever-changing landscape. Then, you divide that talent in half by coast, which results in new matchups each year. The recent Dylan Ferrandis/Austin Forkner battles in the 250SX West Region have added intrigue because Ferrandis and Forkner have barely ever faced off in a supercross championship. They only raced the same region in 2018 in East, and Ferrandis only made two races before a crash ended his campaign.

So that’s where the intrigue is for 250SX East Region Championship in 2020, with new matchups plus a few key names making big team switches (which is fairly rare in the small-bore ranks).

Here’s a primer on what to watch starting this weekend in Tampa, and what you might have missed in the off-season.

The Defending Champion

The conversation has to start with Chase Sexton as the defending 250SX East Region Champion. He was originally planning to race the West Region, but a collarbone injury pushed him to the East Region Championship. He’s had plenty of time on the bike and is said to be flying at the test track. Still, while Sexton already has a championship and a guaranteed Honda 450 deal, he has only one career 250SX win, so he definitely wants to up that number and prove last year was no fluke. Motivation and confidence should be high for Sexton coming in… but he has one heck of a target on his back.