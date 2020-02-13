Fredrik Noren – LEG | OUT

Comment: It’s unclear if Noren will return this year after having hardware installed in his lower left leg due to an injury in St. Louis.

Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Joey Savatgy is recovering after breaking his heel in Australia. An exact return date is yet to be set.

Dakota Tedder – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Dakota is back riding after a lengthy recovery from an injured wrist but at this point there is no set date for his return to racing.

250SX EAST

Pierce Brown – BANGED UP | OUT

Comment: Brown had a crash in late December that caused an old injury to flare up. He’s back on the bike but will not lineup this weekend. Brown will likely return to racing in Atlanta.

Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Lawrence tore his labrum and rotator cuff about a month and a half ago. He’s rehabbing and if all goes well hopes to be able to race a few races at the end of the season. For more on Lawrence, check out this interview.

Jeremy Martin – BACK | IN

Comment: Martin is ready to race in Tampa after missing nearly all of 2019.