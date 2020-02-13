Results Archive
Injury Report: Tampa

Injury Report Tampa

February 13, 2020 6:00pm
by:

450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie is rehabbing after having surgery on his ankle to correct a preexisting problem that flared up. He’s out for the immediate future.

Chris Blose – CONCUSSION, HIP, ARM/WRIST, LIVER, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Blose is out for the foreseeable future due to a concussion, fractured right hip, broken right radius, dislocated wrist, broken left ribs, and a lacerated liver suffered in Glendale.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle has been out since sustaining a concussion in Glendale. At this moment there is no definitive timetable on his return.

Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT

Comment: A big crash during qualifying in St. Louis resulted in a torn ACL, a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals.

Dylan Merriam – RIBS, COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Merriam is back on the bike after having surgery on his collarbone. He plans on returning to racing in Atlanta.

Henry Miller – SCAPULA, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Miller is back on the bike after suffering a broken scapula in Australia, but as of now we don’t have a set date for his return to racing.

Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Musquin is out for the season with a knee injury.

Fredrik Noren – LEG | OUT

Comment: It’s unclear if Noren will return this year after having hardware installed in his lower left leg due to an injury in St. Louis.

Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Joey Savatgy is recovering after breaking his heel in Australia. An exact return date is yet to be set.

Dakota Tedder – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Dakota is back riding after a lengthy recovery from an injured wrist but at this point there is no set date for his return to racing.

250SX EAST

Pierce Brown – BANGED UP | OUT

Comment: Brown had a crash in late December that caused an old injury to flare up. He’s back on the bike but will not lineup this weekend. Brown will likely return to racing in Atlanta.

Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Lawrence tore his labrum and rotator cuff about a month and a half ago. He’s rehabbing and if all goes well hopes to be able to race a few races at the end of the season. For more on Lawrence, check out this interview.

Jeremy Martin – BACK | IN

Comment: Martin is ready to race in Tampa after missing nearly all of 2019.

Colt Nichols – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Nichols is out due to dislocating his shoulder in October. An exact return date is yet to be decided.

Chase Sexton – COLLARBONE | IN

Comment: Sexton is ready to race after breaking his collarbone before the season.

Ramyller Alves - WRIST | OUT

Comment: Alves was injured at the 2019 Motocross of Nations and will miss this weekend after needing three surgeries to repair damage in his wrist. In an Instagram post this week, Alves stated, "I have a long road ahead of me of preparation but I am doing everything I can to be race ready and back on the starting line as soon as possible!"

250SX WEST

Next 250SX West Region race: March 28, 2020 – Seattle Supercross

Christian Craig – HAND, FINGER

Comment: Craig missed the last two 250SX West races after fracturing bones in his hand and finger.

Derek Kelley – LEG

Comment: Kelley broke his lower fibular before A2. He’s had surgery and hopes to return to racing as quickly as possible.

Jett Lawrence – HEAD, COLLARBONE

Comment: Lawrence hopes to be back for Seattle after crashing out at A2.

Mitchell Oldenburg – KNEE

Comment: Oldenburg suffered a partial tear in his ACL and tore his meniscus while practicing last week. He hopes to race the final four 250SX West Region races then plans on having surgery.

Josh Osby – KNEE

Comment: Osby is out for the season due to a torn ACL.

Main Image: Yamaha/Octopi Media

