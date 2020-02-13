The obviously question, are you recovering? What stage are you at? Are we going to see you racing soon? Do you know?

Yeah. I’m basically doing really well. For what injury I had, we’re doing extremely well. Just unfortunately that doesn’t slot into the time frame we wanted to. That’s the story of every motocrosser’s injury, I think I could say. So, I tore the rotator cuff and tore the labrum in my shoulder and smashed my HUMEROID, which is just bone. That’s the easy thing. It takes three to five weeks and it’s golden, but obviously the ligaments is a three-month sort of deal. Our orthopedic, who’s a sports orthopedic—he works on crazy guys like us all the time, only crazy, high-end athletes. They say three months, but ever since the day after surgery we’ve been working really, really hard physio. We’ve invested a lot in physio and outside health and physical health stuff to just try and really get this thing going and just try everything we can. We are doing extremely well. We’re at a month and two weeks from the surgery date, and I’ve been mountain biking for the past three weeks on mountain bike trails. I feel phenomenal. I feel great, bulletproof. We had a doctor checkup just last Friday and he’s really happy with it. It’s just the unknown of something we’re not expecting on the bike is what could really unlace the whole process and everything we’ve gone through so far. So, he was happy to just say, keep working, keep building. Give me another few weeks to get the tendons and ligaments… I guess the roots can sink into the bone a little bit more, is the words he said. So just the ligament grow into the bone a little bit more and get a little bit stronger and you’ll be able to step up your physio with your shoulder and stuff. Physiotherapy, our guy out here is really happy with it. He’s super pumped on it. We’re just going to keep pushing it and pushing it until it’s really a hundred percent. And then I’ll be back on the bike really shortly, a lot sooner. If things keep going at the progression rate we’re doing things, I’ll be back on the bike at one month and four weeks, which is two weeks sooner than both the doctor and physio [therapist] have ever seen anyone come back from this injury. The fastest they’ve ever seen anyone come back was two months. As far as that, we’re really doing amazing at it actually, but it’s just not amazing enough to be back for the start of the East Coast series.

Was this one big crash, or was this a wear and tear kind of thing from a series of things?

No, it was just a big crash, honestly. I’ve crashed four times last year and every time I hit the ground I got injured, pretty much, except the crash at Pala in that second moto. My knee, I didn’t crash, so four crashes really and three of them I got injured. We went to the doctors. We wanted to get tests done just to see if my bones were a little bit thinner or not as dense and my bone density was lower than the next guy. The doctor who operated on me said, “No, your bones are amazing. There’s just so much energy in your body when you’re riding, so much force and energy pumping through your body when it takes a blow like that. You’re so committed, and it just pinpoints to one spot and it’s just unfortunate.” You got a 100-kilo motorcycle coming down on top of you or throwing you into the ground. That’s the just the downside of the sport. The highs are unmatchable and so are the lows.