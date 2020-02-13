Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Autograph Signings For Tampa Supercross

February 13, 2020 2:35pm | by:
Autograph Signings For Tampa Supercross

Looking to get an autograph from your favorite rider this weekend at the Tampa Supercross? Xtreme Powersports will be having an autograph session event tomorrow (Friday) night. 

Since the Tampa Supercross is returning, Xtreme will be hosting an autograph signing at the dealership on February 14th from 6-8 p.m. with all the top riders from Team Honda HRC (Ken Roczen and Justin Brayton), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna (Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, Dean Wilson, RJ Hampshire, and Michael Mosiman), and GEICO Honda. 

We will have a live DJ, food, giveaways, and a mini pit area with all the top distributors showcasing product including: Fox, Fly, Shoei, Arai, Answer, Dunlop, Bell, and more.

Xtreme Powersports Inc. is less than 20 minutes from Raymond James Stadium. 

Xtreme Powersports Inc.
1019 US HWY 301 S
Tampa, FL.  33619
(813)626-6060

For more information, call 813-626-6060 or email Xtremepowersportstampa@gmail.com.

