Autograph Signings For Tampa Supercross

Looking to get an autograph from your favorite rider this weekend at the Tampa Supercross? Xtreme Powersports will be having an autograph session event tomorrow (Friday) night.

Since the Tampa Supercross is returning, Xtreme will be hosting an autograph signing at the dealership on February 14th from 6-8 p.m. with all the top riders from Team Honda HRC (Ken Roczen and Justin Brayton), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna (Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, Dean Wilson, RJ Hampshire, and Michael Mosiman), and GEICO Honda.

We will have a live DJ, food, giveaways, and a mini pit area with all the top distributors showcasing product including: Fox, Fly, Shoei, Arai, Answer, Dunlop, Bell, and more.

Xtreme Powersports Inc. is less than 20 minutes from Raymond James Stadium.

Xtreme Powersports Inc.

1019 US HWY 301 S

Tampa, FL. 33619

(813)626-6060

For more information, call 813-626-6060 or email Xtremepowersportstampa@gmail.com.