Malcolm Stewart | 8th in 450SX

“I had a decent start and got through the little bit of carnage, but then a couple of guys got around me. It wasn’t my best night and dealt with a little arm pump, but I was happy to get through it. I know we’re close to getting in the top-five. I’m excited for Tampa and for the things that we can work on because we are getting the ball rolling. I’m happy with where I am at and things will start to click off. Florida is home and I will see all of my friends and family, so that should be a good race.”

Justin Hill | 9th in 450SX

“I had good speed in the free practice and really felt like it was going to be an awesome day, but then I hit the ground hard in the first qualifying session and jacked some stuff up. I had a lot of confidence coming into the night and thought it was going to be a good time to press forward, but it is what it is. I fought hard every step of the way and tried the best that I could, which was ninth place. That’s better than the first four races and I can’t complain because I have two good legs and one and a half good arms that I’ll rehab and get ready for Tampa. I have a lot to look forward to right now, so this is a minor setback that will fuel the fire. I have a taste for things and I’m ready to back it up by taking the early risks to make things happen. I put it in the top-10 and am walking away. If I heal up perfectly and feel good by Tampa, we can flip it around and pick up the feeling I left off.”

Said SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s team manager Tony Alessi:

“Justin had a crash in practice and was riding wounded for most of the day, so I’m proud of him for his riding in the Main Event and making a last-ditch pass to get ninth.”

Vince Friese | 15th in 450SX

“Today didn’t really go my way. I felt good in qualifying and all of that. I would do a lap that felt like it was enough to get on the board, but I’d come around to the mechanic area and see that I was in 15th place. Everyone is going so fast and it’s all within a half-second of each other. In the Main Event, I started in the top-10, but got pushed off the track at one point, went down to 14th or 15th, and just stayed there. Everyone is going very fast and not making many mistakes, so it’s going to take a lot to put myself in top-10 or the top-five, which is where I want to be. It’s back to work this week and I’m excited for the East Coast. I need to get a little more of everything this week, more speed and starts, and carry that to Tampa.”