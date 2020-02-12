Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Red Bull KTM Cooper Webb Die Cast Bikes Now Available

February 12, 2020 10:25am | by:

The wait is over, the New Ray Toys – Red Bull KTM – Cooper Webb die-cast bikes have arrived and are now available on newrayusa.com.

They are available in two different scales: 1:10 measuring 9 inches tall and the super-sized 1:6 scale measuring 14 inches.

Here is what you get:

  • Beautifully printed #2 graphics and a bonus sticker pack with the #1 red plate commemorating his 2019 450 supercross championship win.
  • Pop-up Cooper Webb cardboard rider to display with your bike.
  • A product officially licensed by KTM and Red Bull.

You can find them at your local motorcycle dealer, or at any of their online retailers. If you have any questions, contact sales@newrayusa.com and they will be able to assist you.

Check out some product images in the gallery below. 

  • 1:6 Scale Cooper Webb Bike Kenny Baba
  • #2 graphics and #1 red plate grapics Kenny Baba
  • 1:10 (left) and 1:6 (right) scale models Kenny Baba
  • Webb Kenny Baba

Visit www.newrayusa.com for more information.

