Red Bull KTM Cooper Webb Die Cast Bikes Now Available

The wait is over, the New Ray Toys – Red Bull KTM – Cooper Webb die-cast bikes have arrived and are now available on newrayusa.com.

They are available in two different scales: 1:10 measuring 9 inches tall and the super-sized 1:6 scale measuring 14 inches.

Here is what you get:

Beautifully printed #2 graphics and a bonus sticker pack with the #1 red plate commemorating his 2019 450 supercross championship win.

Pop-up Cooper Webb cardboard rider to display with your bike.

A product officially licensed by KTM and Red Bull.

You can find them at your local motorcycle dealer, or at any of their online retailers. If you have any questions, contact sales@newrayusa.com and they will be able to assist you.

Check out some product images in the gallery below.