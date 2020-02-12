Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Broc Tickle's Comeback

February 12, 2020 11:25am | by:

After serving a two-year suspension, Broc Tickle will return to racing at the Tampa round of Monster Energy Supercross on February 15. He planned on racing under his own privateer effort, but JGRMX/Yoshimura Factory Suzuki racing was in need of a replacement rider, and Broc fit the bill. Hear Broc's thoughts on the bike and team, his suspension, the fans, and his goals in this exclusive straight from the JGR test track in North Carolina.

Film/Edit by Jason Weigandt

