After serving a two-year suspension, Broc Tickle will return to racing at the Tampa round of Monster Energy Supercross on February 15. He planned on racing under his own privateer effort, but JGRMX/Yoshimura Factory Suzuki racing was in need of a replacement rider, and Broc fit the bill. Hear Broc's thoughts on the bike and team, his suspension, the fans, and his goals in this exclusive straight from the JGR test track in North Carolina.

Film/Edit by Jason Weigandt