And I’m not going to overreact and change my title pie™ yet but I will say Webb’s win in San Diego was impressive. The guy is a winner, a champion, gritty, and showed why he’s got the #1 plate on his bike. Great ride, stalking the kid for almost the entire main event before making the pass. His race-craft is so impressive.

Chad Reed was on our show last week and said that Webb was the one rider to fear and maybe he’s right about that. The Webb wagon could just be warming up!

By the way, both main events were so good. Really great racing in San Diego and for the most part, all year long. Just when you think this championship is starting to resemble something predictable, San Diego happens and you remember that sometimes, supercross is SO awesome.

Let’s take a look at the results, shall we?

250SX Results

1st | #1W Dylan Ferrandis | Lake Elsinore, CA | Yamaha YZ250F

Two great weekends in a row for Dylan and in San Diego his whoop speed in the big set was phenomenal. I think he was the fastest rider out of anyone in there… seriously, it blew me away that he could get through them so well on a 250F. Wow. That’s so much confidence right there by a rider. Anyways, I said it before, and I’ll say it again: Ferrandis is the best 250 rider in the United States.

2nd | #52 Austin Forkner | Richards, MO | Kawasaki KX250

That’s two weeks in a row Forkner’s been flying and seemed to have the race in hand until Ferrandis made up a few seconds on him to take the win. I don’t even want to talk about Dylan’s pass on Austin, that was a nothing burger. It is odd that two weeks in a row Forkner’s appeared to just hang a hard turn to get off the track when Dylan comes in yeah? Forkner’s close, real close but in the end, Ferrandis has just been faster.

3rd | #32 Justin Cooper | Menifee, CA | Yamaha YZ250F

Cooper’s been very good…just not as great as the top two guys the last couple of weeks. What can you do? There’s nothing to complain about when it comes to his riding but he’s a tick off the top two as of now. Cooper’s contract is up at the end of this year and I’m sure the line is long for his services…stay tuned.