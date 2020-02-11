In development since 2016 with Factory race teams like RCH and JGR, the all-new Yoshimura RS-12 is breaking new ground. At Yoshimura we don't test for just months, we test for years before we bring a product to market.

With features like:

An all-new muffler profile

A formed and tapered front cap/resonator

PTF (Precision Taper Fit) inserts

Precision machined joints

Industry leading matte carbon fiber end cap

Coming soon for all current motocross applications!