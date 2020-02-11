Watch: Yoshimura Introduces RS-12 Exhaust
February 11, 2020 3:20pm | by: Press Release
In development since 2016 with Factory race teams like RCH and JGR, the all-new Yoshimura RS-12 is breaking new ground. At Yoshimura we don't test for just months, we test for years before we bring a product to market.
With features like:
- An all-new muffler profile
- A formed and tapered front cap/resonator
- PTF (Precision Taper Fit) inserts
- Precision machined joints
- Industry leading matte carbon fiber end cap
Coming soon for all current motocross applications!