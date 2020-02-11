Kris Keefer roamed the pits on Friday before San Diego to get some insider knowledge and discuss details on many 2020 race bikes for supercross. Today, he'll take you through Cooper Webb's Red Bull KTM and Blake Baggett's Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS bike with some information provided by Blake's mechanic, Austin Kent. He also sits on each machine and offers perspective on what it looks like to actually be on one of these bikes.