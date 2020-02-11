Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Inside Look Into Webb and Baggett’s KTMs

February 11, 2020 12:55pm | by: &

Kris Keefer roamed the pits on Friday before San Diego to get some insider knowledge and discuss details on many 2020 race bikes for supercross. Today, he'll take you through Cooper Webb's Red Bull KTM and Blake Baggett's Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS bike with some information provided by Blake's mechanic, Austin Kent. He also sits on each machine and offers perspective on what it looks like to actually be on one of these bikes.

  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

Read Now
April 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now