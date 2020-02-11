Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Articles
Full Schedule

PulpMX and RJ Hampshire Ready to Tackle 250SX East Region

February 11, 2020 9:10am | by:
PulpMX and RJ Hampshire Ready to Tackle 250SX East Region

As announced on the PulpMX Show last night, PulpMX and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider RJ Hampshire have entered into a sponsorship package for the entire 2020 250SX East Region Championship. PulpMX has gone in with riders before like Jake Weimer, Alex Ray, and Wil Hahn (we don’t speak about this anymore though) but now Matthes' media brand is stepping up with deal for RJ like never before. Yes, Steve pays these guys real money! What a novel concept!

Hampshire will run the PulpMX logo on his visor throughout the championship and in return, PulpMX has secured a nice podium bonus program for the #24 rider.

“I believe in RJ for this year” said Steve Matthes, owner of PulpMX. “New bike, new trainer, new baby and new attitude for RJ. We’ve never been so excited to help a rider out like this year. He’s not Blu Cru but hey, can’t have everything!”

When asked about this historic partnership, Hampshire was quoted as saying “What’s PulpMX?”

Stay tuned for the kickoff this weekend in Tampa! PulpMX and Hampshire will be seen at the podium for this race and many more.

Read Now
April 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now