As announced on the PulpMX Show last night, PulpMX and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider RJ Hampshire have entered into a sponsorship package for the entire 2020 250SX East Region Championship. PulpMX has gone in with riders before like Jake Weimer, Alex Ray, and Wil Hahn (we don’t speak about this anymore though) but now Matthes' media brand is stepping up with deal for RJ like never before. Yes, Steve pays these guys real money! What a novel concept!

Hampshire will run the PulpMX logo on his visor throughout the championship and in return, PulpMX has secured a nice podium bonus program for the #24 rider.

“I believe in RJ for this year” said Steve Matthes, owner of PulpMX. “New bike, new trainer, new baby and new attitude for RJ. We’ve never been so excited to help a rider out like this year. He’s not Blu Cru but hey, can’t have everything!”

When asked about this historic partnership, Hampshire was quoted as saying “What’s PulpMX?”

Stay tuned for the kickoff this weekend in Tampa! PulpMX and Hampshire will be seen at the podium for this race and many more.