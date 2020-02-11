Leading laps in a Monster Energy AMA Supercross main event is no small feat, and on Saturday night, Michael Mosiman led four of them. He eventually lost spots to Austin Forkner, Dylan Ferrandis, and Justin Cooper, but spending time out front is a positive step. Even so, Mosiman wasn’t thrilled at his final result, fourth, in San Diego. We caught up with him afterward to get his thoughts on what could have been his second podium finish of the season.

Racer X: Hey, good race tonight.

Michael Mosiman: Oh, thanks. [Shrugs]

No? You don’t think so? You led laps! Okay, let’s start over so I don’t put words in your mouth. Take us through your race.

There were a lot of positives to take away. I think it was part of the steps to improvement. One was podium, another one was lead laps, and I’m continuing to hit those marks. I ripped a start too. They rushed us really bad after the sight lap for TV or whatever reason. The 30-second board was up and counting down, and I didn’t have any goggles on yet. Usually I would have it on minutes before. I wasn’t set or anything. Even my rut, I wasn’t super stoked on it. Then I just ripped the start. I got up front and I was like, “Alright, go! Lay it down.” I felt really good.

I was stoked with my passes through the whoops. I was pretty aggressive. I made just a couple small mistakes and [Austin] Forkner was right there. He ended up getting by me. Honestly I made a dumb move to the inside, though. I would have totally T-boned him if I did anything more than what I did. I just saw a little opening and I had that pass work for me earlier in the day, but the rut there wasn’t nearly as bad as it was earlier in the heat race. I got [Justin] Cooper there. So he just ripped it. He had a lot more speed than Cooper where I could just jump and be there. Then right at the same time I think with that mistake or with that move, Ferrandis got by me. I tried to tow behind, but when people just pass you it takes the wind out of your sails a little bit after you were just leading. So I tried to hook onto them. Then Cooper gets by me. Then it’s like, “Hook onto him.” That pace is really fast. I’m very capable, but it’s going to take a little bit of time to get used to it. I think that’s kind of what we saw tonight. I got fatigued, but everyone gets a little fatigued. I know I can push past the fatigue, but tonight I just didn’t have it.