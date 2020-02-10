Watch: San Diego Highlights
In the 250SX Class, Michael Mosiman, Luke Clout, Austin Forkner, and Dylan Ferrandis led the pack through the first turn. For the second straight week, Forkner took the lead as Ferrandis manned a charge of his own to the front. Ferrandis put a block pass on Forkner before cruising the last few laps to took the checkered flag. With his win, Ferrandis will enter the 250SX West Region break with a seven-point lead over his teammate Justin Cooper, who finished third as Forkner sits third in the standings, 13 points behind the defending 250SX West Region champion.
In the 450SX Class, Adam Ciancairulo and Cooper Webb turned back the clock as the two relived their younger days of racing one another in the amateurs rankings. Webb bested his rival to take his first win of the 2020 championship as Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia held off points leader Ken Roczen in a battle for fourth. Blake Baggett rounded out the podium.
