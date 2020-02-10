Wake-Up Call

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Round 6 (of 17) - Petco Park - San Diego, CA
San Diego - 450SX
PETCO Park - San Diego, CA
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450R
|7
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|11
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|12
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Husqvarna FC 450
|14
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|15
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Honda CRF450R
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|Kawasak KX450
|17
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|19
|Alex Ray
|Jackson, TN
|Kawasaki KX450
|20
|Jason Clermont
|France
|Kawasak KX450
|21
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|22
|Ryan Breece
|Coeur D' Alene, ID
|Suzuki RM-Z450
San Diego - 250SX West
PETCO Park - San Diego, CAFull Results
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|130
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|129
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|121
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|116
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|113
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|105
|7
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|90
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|90
|9
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|89
|10
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|75
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|89
|7
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|83
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|82
|9
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|78
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|72
FMF Indoor MX Championship
Round 11 and 12 - Smoky Mountain Expo Center - White Pine, TN
Round 11
Precision Electrical 250 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|1-1
|25
|2nd
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|4-2
|22
|3rd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|2-3
|20
|4th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|6-4
|18
|5th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|5-5
|16
|6th
|Austin Cozadd
|Yamaha
|3-6
|15
|7th
|Wristin Grigg
|Kawasaki
|7-7
|14
|8th
|Landen Rogers
|Honda
|8-8
|13
|9th
|Zebediah Davis
|Honda
|9-9
|12
Gripp Energy 450 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|1-1
|25
|2nd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|5-2
|22
|3rd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|2-3
|20
|4th
|Austin Cozadd
|Yamaha
|4-4
|18
|5th
|Wristin Grigg
|Kawasaki
|7-5
|16
|6th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|6-6
|15
|7th
|Zebediah Davis
|Honda
|8-7
|14
|8th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|3-8
|13
|9th
|Kyle Dillin
|KTM
|DNS-9
|12
Round 12
Precision Electrical 250 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|2-1
|25
|2nd
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|7-2
|22
|3rd
|Austin Cozadd
|Yamaha
|3-4
|20
|4th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|4-5
|18
|5th
|Wristin Grigg
|Kawasaki
|4-5
|16
|6th
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|1-6
|15
|7th
|Landen Rogers
|Honda
|8-7
|14
|8th
|Kyle Dillin
|KTM
|9-8
|13
|9th
|Zebediah Davis
|Honda
|10-9
|12
|10th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|6-10
|11
Gripp Energy 450 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|1-1
|25
|2nd
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|2-2
|22
|3rd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|4-3
|20
|4th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|6-4
|18
|5th
|Wristin Grigg
|Kawasaki
|3-5
|16
|6th
|Austin Cozadd
|Yamaha
|7-6
|15
|7th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|5-7
|14
|8th
|Kyle Dillin
|KTM
|8-8
|13
|9th
|Zebediah Davis
|Honda
|9-9
|12
|10th
|Taylor Vanbeek
|Suzuki
|10-10
|11
Precision Electrical 250 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|175
|2nd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|174
|3rd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|165
|4th
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|160
|4th
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|138
|6th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|118
|7th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|101
|8th
|Landen Rogers
|Honda
|86
|9th
|Luke Neese
|Honda
|67
|10th
|Austin Johnson
|KTM
|58
Gripp Energy 450 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|202
|2nd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|185
|3rd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|183
|4th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|162
|5th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|127
|6th
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|120
|7th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|94
|8th
|Luke Neese
|Honda
|80
|9th
|Austin Johnson
|KTM
|77
|10th
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|71
Other Championship Standings
Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 1
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|30
|2nd
|Steward Baylor
|Sherco
|25
|3rd
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|21
|4th
|Thad Duvall
|Husqvarna
|18
|5th
|Trevor Bollinger
|Husqvarna
|16
SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 4
Prestige Class Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|227
|2nd
|Taddy Blazusiak
|KTM
|209
|3rd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|192
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|161
|5th
|Blake Gutzeit
|KTM
|112
|6th
|Pol Tarres
|Husqvarna
|107
|7th
|William Hoare
|KTM
|82
|8th
|Kevin Gallas
|Husqvarna
|79
|9th
|Tim Apolle
|Sherco
|73
|10th
|Emil Juszczak
|Beta
|63
2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
Through Round 7
AMA Kicker Arenacross Overall Series Standings
|Place
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|300
|2nd
|Jace Owen
|Honda
|277
|3rd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|233
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|224
|5th
|Greye Tate
|Kawasaki
|176
|6th
|Zachary Butkiewicz
|Suzuki
|150
|7th
|Darian Sanayei
|Kawasaki
|102
|8th
|Richard Jackson
|Suzuki
|98
|8th
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki
|98
|10th
|Skyler Adams
|KTM
|91
WORCS
Through Round 1
Pro MC
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|25
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|22
|3rd
|Redondi Giacomo
|Husqvarna
|20
|4th
|Gary Sutherlin
|KTM
|18
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|16
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles