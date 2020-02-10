Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Wake-Up Call

February 10, 2020 6:30am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 6 (of 17) - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

San Diego - 450SX

- San Diego, CA

RiderHometownMachine
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC KTM 450 SX-F
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX450
3Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
6Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450R
7Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450R
8Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL Honda CRF450R
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR Honda CRF450R
10Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ450F
11Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 450
12Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador KTM 450 SX-F
13Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
14Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
15Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO Honda CRF450R
16Tyler Bowers Danville, KY Kawasak KX450
17Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO Yamaha YZ450F
18Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL Yamaha YZ450F
19Alex Ray Jackson, TN Kawasaki KX450
20 France Kawasak KX450
21Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia Honda CRF450R
22Ryan Breece Coeur D' Alene, ID Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

San Diego - 250SX West

- San Diego, CA

RiderHometownMachine
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY Yamaha YZ250F
4Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA Husqvarna FC 250
5Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ KTM 250 SX-F
6Luke Clout Sydney, Australia Honda CRF250R
7Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC Husqvarna FC 250
8Carson Brown Ravensdale, WA Husqvarna FC 250
9Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA KTM 250 SX-F
10Alex Martin Millville, MN Suzuki RM-Z250
11Jay Wilson Palm Beach, Australia Yamaha YZ250F
12Martin Castelo Ecuador Husqvarna FC 250
13Killian Auberson Switzerland Husqvarna FC 250
14Aaron Tanti Australia Yamaha YZ250F
15Logan Karnow Vermilion, OH Kawasaki KX250
16Cheyenne Harmon Ovilla, TX Honda CRF250R
17Mitchell Falk Carlsbad, CA Honda CRF250R
18Ludovic Macler France Kawasaki KX250
19 Paso Robles, CA Honda CRF250R
20Chris Howell Spokane, WA Husqvarna FC 250
21Lorenzo Camporese Italy Kawasaki KX250
22Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany130
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO129
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC121
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY116
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL113
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM105
7Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA90
8Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL90
9Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA89
10Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR75
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN98
6Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC89
7Luke Clout Sydney, Australia83
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA82
9Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA78
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX72
Full Standings

FMF Indoor MX Championship

Round 11 and 12 - Smoky Mountain Expo Center - White Pine, TN

Round 11

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stNick GainesYamaha1-125
2ndCody VanbuskirkKTM4-222
3rdRobbie HortonHonda2-320
4thCaleb CarterKTM6-418
5thMatthew BurkeenYamaha5-516
6thAustin CozaddYamaha3-615
7thWristin GriggKawasaki7-714
8thLanden RogersHonda8-813
9thZebediah DavisHonda9-912

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stCody VanbuskirkKTM1-125
2ndNick GainesYamaha5-222
3rdRobbie HortonHonda2-320
4thAustin CozaddYamaha4-418
5thWristin GriggKawasaki7-516
6thMatthew BurkeenYamaha6-615
7thZebediah DavisHonda8-714
8thCaleb CarterKTM3-813
9thKyle DillinKTMDNS-912

Round 12

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stCody VanbuskirkKTM2-125
2ndCaleb CarterKTM7-222
3rdAustin CozaddYamaha3-420
4thMatthew BurkeenYamaha4-518
5thWristin GriggKawasaki4-516
6thNick GainesYamaha1-615
7thLanden RogersHonda8-714
8thKyle DillinKTM9-813
9thZebediah DavisHonda10-912
10thRobbie HortonHonda6-1011

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stNick GainesYamaha1-125
2ndCody VanbuskirkKTM2-222
3rdRobbie HortonHonda4-320
4thMatthew BurkeenYamaha6-418
5thWristin GriggKawasaki3-516
6thAustin CozaddYamaha7-615
7thCaleb CarterKTM5-714
8thKyle DillinKTM8-813
9thZebediah DavisHonda9-912
10thTaylor VanbeekSuzuki10-1011

Precision Electrical 250 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stNick Gaines Yamaha175
2ndKyle BittermanHonda174
3rdRobbie HortonHonda165
4thCody VanbuskirkKTM160
4thMarshal Weltin Kawasaki138
6thCaleb CarterKTM118
7thHayden HefnerKTM101
8thLanden RogersHonda86
9thLuke NeeseHonda67
10thAustin JohnsonKTM58

Gripp Energy 450 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stCody VanbuskirkKTM202
2ndRobbie HortonHonda185
3rdNick Gaines Yamaha183
4thKyle BittermanHonda162
5thCaleb CarterKTM127
6thMarshal WeltinKawasaki120
7thHayden HefnerKTM94
8thLuke NeeseHonda80
9thAustin JohnsonKTM77
10thEnzo LopesYamaha71

Other Championship Standings

Kenda AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 1

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stBen KelleyKTM30
2ndSteward BaylorSherco25
3rdGrant BaylorSherco21
4thThad DuvallHusqvarna18
5thTrevor BollingerHusqvarna16

SuperEnduro World Championship

Through Round 4

Prestige Class Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBilly BoltHusqvarna227
2ndTaddy BlazusiakKTM209
3rdJonny WalkerKTM192
4thAlfredo Gomez Husqvarna161
5thBlake Gutzeit KTM112
6thPol TarresHusqvarna107
7thWilliam HoareKTM82
8thKevin GallasHusqvarna79
9thTim ApolleSherco73
10thEmil JuszczakBeta63

2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series

Through Round 7

AMA Kicker Arenacross Overall Series Standings

PlaceRiderMachinePoints
1stKyle PetersHonda300
2ndJace OwenHonda277
3rdKyle BittermanKawasaki233
4thGared SteinkeKawasaki224
5thGreye TateKawasaki176
6thZachary ButkiewiczSuzuki150
7thDarian SanayeiKawasaki102
8thRichard JacksonSuzuki98
8thMason KerrKawasaki98
10thSkyler AdamsKTM91

WORCS

Through Round 1

Pro MC

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM25
2ndDante OliveiraKTM22
3rdRedondi GiacomoHusqvarna20
4thGary SutherlinKTM18
5thTrevor StewartHonda16

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
TBDSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDErzberg RodeoBike
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

