RENO, NV—Rounds eight and nine took place this past weekend at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

Phoenix Racing Honda Team Rider, Jace Owen, found the top of the podium for the first time in a few weeks, and series competitors, Kyle Bitterman and Gared Steinke, put on some impressive racing performances over the weekend.

Round eight of the 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series took place on Friday, February 7th at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

Heat one of the 250 Pro Sport class kicked off the weekend. Kyle Peters took first place, followed by Kyle Bitterman in second and Greye Tate in third. Jace Owen came out solid in heat two and found the top of the podium, followed by Gared Steinke (2nd) and Skyler Adams (3rd).

The Phoenix Racing Honda Team boys squared off in heat one of the 450 Pro Sport class. Owen continued to ride strong, but Peters was able to win this one. Owen came in second and Zachary Butkiewicz came in third. The second heat was a battle between Kyle Bitterman and Gared Steinke for the top spot, Steinke was able to snag the win, followed by Bitterman and newcomer, Kinser Endicott in third.

The 250 Pro Main kicked off with some immediate drama, with both Gared Steinke and Kyle Bitterman crashing. Steinke ultimately did not finish the race, and Bitterman spent the 12 laps battling to move back up the ladder for a spot on the podium. It looked like Skyler Adams was going to hold off Bitterman and take the third spot, but at the literal last second Bitterman charged ahead and came in third. Amidst the action from Bitterman, the battle for first place was also thrilling. Jace Owen started with lead and maintained it throughout, but at every turn Kyle Peters was right on his tail making it anyone's race. Ultimately Owen fought hard and hung out to secure the win.