You guys were talking afterwards. What was said?

I just said, I thought that was pretty aggressive. But to me, Eli’s funny. His sense of humor is pretty dry. I always liked Eli. We were on the same team for a while. We always had our ups and downs. He’s like, “I could have hit you harder.” You could always hit someone harder. It’s just funny. It’s all good, though. No hard feelings. Back to the races next weekend.

It’s good that you take that kind of thing in stride. You don’t get all upset about it.

You can’t. If you got upset about everything then it would just be not that much fun.

For a minute, after Eli got you finally that last time, it looked like Roczen showed you a wheel. It looked like he was going to come in on you. What were you thinking? Were you tempted to ride defensively?

No. I didn’t feel like that at all. I just felt like, Eli got me and then I made a couple mistakes and Kenny got right on my rear wheel. I was able to regroup and actually kind of gapped him. Not even kind of—I did. That was awesome. He’s been killing it. He’s been on it. So for me, tonight was a big positive because I was able to kind of cat and mouse Eli and pull away Kenny. I rode super good, so I think all in all I didn’t have to ride really defensively at all tonight, which was nice.

I know you’re tired of this question, so just give me the quick answer. Just take us through press day real quick.

I felt like he [Martin Davalos] kind of cross-jumped me a couple times. I didn’t like it. I guess I tapped him a little in the corner. He fell down and then he really just exploded and was mad at me. I kind of can understand why he would be mad at me, but I just don’t like when people put their hands on me. I think that’s too much. But anyway, hopefully it’s done now. We tried to rekindle, because this goes back a long time ago, and we tried to make up. I thought we did, and then stuff like this happens. So I think we probably just both go our separate ways. Not everyone is always friends. I’d like to just move on from it. I think he got a lot of exposure out of it, and so did I yesterday. People on the internet loved it, so whatever. It made some excitement.