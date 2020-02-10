We fired some questions off to former pro Jason Thomas to get his thoughts on some of the key talking points from San Diego. JT discusses Cooper Webb's ability to jump through the whoops, close battles outside of podium positions, and more.

Cooper Webb said he would be better in the whoops and he was better there in practice. What do you think he could change or did change to make that happen?

I have always believed that setting a bike up for the whoops specifically compromised performance on the rest of the track. That setting usually involves going stiffer on the forks, sometimes stiffer on the shock and sometimes lower on the rear end of the ride height whether it’s via lower subframe, more sag, lower linkage, etc. Any of those typically lessen the ability to turn and aggravates riders on the rest of the racetrack. A winning combination involves a compromise. Finding a way to turn efficiently while also being able to blitz whoops when needed is the recipe for success. I don’t know exactly what changes he made but he certainly seemed more confident.

That said Webb returned to his old jump line in the main event. What needs to happen to a track to make the jump line work?

It’s really just a deterioration of the dirt and a “breakdown” of the whoops themselves. As riders repeatedly slam into them and their rear tire spins more and more dirt off the top of the whoops, that dirt typically falls in between the whoops. Also, each time the track equipment touches the whoops (3 times on Saturday), they become a little smaller and a little rounder. Jumping whoops is dependent on a smooth transition in between the whoops. That transition development is a fluid process. Early in the day, the whoops are taller and sharper, making it nearly impossible to get the motorcycle in between them. Webb and others like him are basically waiting the situation out. Sometimes, the whoops become jump viable by the heat races. Other times, it’s not until late in the main event. Being able to assess the track and know when that option has arrived is a skill that riders like Webb, Marvin Musquin, and myself, once upon a time, developed over the years out of necessity. It’s rare when a liability can become an advantage but in whoops like we saw last weekend, Webb used his skill masterfully.