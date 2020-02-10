On the eve of Hollywood’s Academy Awards for movies, it seemed like some sorta special effects trick was at play at the San Diego Supercross on Saturday night. While battling for the lead, Cooper Webb and Adam Cianciarulo had engaged in a beautiful matchup of styles and strategies. Webb passed Cianciarulo on the first lap, but Cianciarulo struck right back. Webb gave him a run for a few laps and then settled in, readying another attack for the second half of the race.

Everyone knew that the whoops would tell the story. Cianciarulo, at 6'1”, is obviously comfortable in the traditional supercross style of blitzing over the top of whoops. It’s the fastest way when the track is at its best, and part of the reason why Cianciarulo has logged fastest-qualifying honors at all six Monster Energy AMA Supercross races this season. Blitzing whoops has been Webb’s biggest weakness in 450SX, which has hurt him in qualifying, but he’s continually moved to a jumping rhythm late in the main event when the whoops become so cupped out, edgy and hammered that blitzing gets scary. When the whoops are at their worst, Webb is at his best, which is what often sets up his late-race heroics.

Webb’s a determined sort, though, and while jumping whoops has bailed him out more than a time or two, he wants to improve his qualifying results, and reduce a major weakness when whoops do hold up all night (he was painfully slow through the whoops in Glendale, Arizona, the last two years). A hard week of testing with KTM clearly paid off, because Webb looked much, much better when the whoops were big and fresh in San Diego’s practice.