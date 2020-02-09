Weege Show: San Diego Supercross Wrap Up

Is it possible that jumping whoops has become a needed skill in Monster Energy Supercross? Once the track goes away, everyone is playing Cooper Webb's game, and now he's going to be dangerous when equipped with a victory and the confidence that goes with it.

Should set up a heck of a battle this coming weekend in Tampa! But first, pull up a stand, have a seat and bench race with Jason Weigandt after a fantastic night of racing in San Diego.

