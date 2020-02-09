Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sun Feb 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: San Diego Supercross Wrap Up

February 9, 2020 11:00pm | by:
Is it possible that jumping whoops has become a needed skill in Monster Energy Supercross? Once the track goes away, everyone is playing Cooper Webb's game, and now he's going to be dangerous when equipped with a victory and the confidence that goes with it.

Should set up a heck of a battle this coming weekend in Tampa! But first, pull up a stand, have a seat and bench race with Jason Weigandt after a fantastic night of racing in San Diego.

