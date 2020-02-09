Coming into San Diego the scene was set for what had the potential to be a wild night of racing with major momentum swings in both classes. After all, Ken Roczen led Eli Tomac by just three points and Dylan Ferrandis had just two points on Justin Cooper. It was a very real possibility that there could be new 250SX and 450SX championship leaders by the time the checkers flew. But is that how it all went down? Let’s get into this week’s Saturday Night Live and find out.

As mentioned above, there was plenty of attention on Tomac and Roczen coming into the weekend. Tomac had won the week before, Roczen had won the week before that, and the points race was especially tight. The feeling wasthat they’d be battling it out up front for the win, as well as for supremacy in the standings. Well, it didn’t exactly go that way. Neither of them won. In fact, neither of them even finished on the podium! Instead it was Cooper Webb who took top honors, after spending most of the race in second behind Adam Cianciarulo. As the race started to wind down Webb had tightened up on Cianciarulo and tried over and over to make something work. When he finally broke through, Cianciarulo was unable to fight back and Webb inched away to take the win, his first of the season.

“I was pretty comfortable all day,” Webb said in the post-race press conference. “Adam was riding really well. I couldn’t make up any time and the track was deteriorating. It’s hard when you’re leading, you want to try things, but you don’t want to make a mistake so it’s tough being in that situation. We had a few battles and that was honestly a really fun main event and it’s cool to walk away with the win for sure.”