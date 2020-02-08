Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: San Diego Supercross Preview

February 8, 2020 1:05am | by:

It's time to find a horse to bet on in Monster Energy Supercross, and the Tomac Maniacs, Roczen Rockers and Webb Wagon riders have already picked their favorite. Hasn't everyone at this point? This could still be a dynamic season with many potential winners, but the fans have spoken with their cheers: there are three riders at the sharp end of the field, and everyone wants to pick a side.

Enjoy Jason Weigandt's latest walk and talk before this Saturday's San Diego Supercross.

Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. 100% guaranteed and made in the USA.

Read Now
