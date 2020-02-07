We've seen this pass before: One rider leads another the whole way, only to let his guard down in the very last turn, or make a mistake under pressure, or just leave the door open. With HRC Honda's Ken Roczen and Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb, it's now happened three times where the #94 led Webb into the last turn, only to get passed by his rival. The first time—at the 2019 Anaheim 2 Supercross—it was for a Triple Crown race win; the second time—at the 2019 Arlington Supercross—it was for the 450SX main event the win; this time for runner-up honors and valuable championship points. But Roczen isn't the only rider to have been blitzed at the bitter end...

2000 Motocross of Nations

Great Britain's James Dobb leads much of the first 125/Open moto on his big KTM thumper, with Team USA's Ryan Hughes in tow on a Honda CR250. On the very last lap, and in the very last corner at the St. Jean D'Angely circuit in France, which was an uphill switchback to the left, Dobb stalls the KTM. Ryan surges past, as the checkered is just a few feet further down the track. It's stunning win that helps catapult Team USA to the overall win.

1974 USGP

Dutch rider Gerrit Wolsink leads much of the 45-minute moto, with the late-charging Heikki Mikkola in tow. Wolsink is a factory Suzuki rider and then-three-time 500cc World Champion Roger De Coster's wingman. Mikkola, the Husqvarna rider from Finland, is the man who will be king. But he needs points badly and flashes inside of the Dutchman right before the checkered flag. Wolsink crashes into the outside bank at the checkered flag and ends up on his butt, but somehow holds on across the finish for the win.