Racerhead #6

Welcome to Racerhead, and welcome back to San Diego, site of last year's rather controversial race in the rain. Yes, this was the one where some kind of drying ingredient was errantly put on the track and it has an unexpected reaction to the pouring rain. Fortunately, tomorrow night is shaping up like a dry one. The race also marks the end of the "California season" of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Four of the first six rounds run in the Golden State, with the only ventures across the state line being the second round at St. Louis, Missouri, and Glendale, Arizona. The race will basically mark the one-third mark in the 17-round championship as it heads east next week to Tampa, Florida, and the start of the 250SX East Region.

Of all the events we've seen so far in the championship, I think the marquee moment so far wasn't in the 450SX Class—the pecking order there is still being worked out among the title contenders Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, Adam Cianciarulo, and defending champion Cooper Webb. Rather, I would say it was the Anaheim 2 collision between 250SX West Region #1W Dylan Ferrandis and GEICO Honda's Christian Craig. No matter how you felt about the get-together—you were either booing or not booing Dylan—it was an epic moment of supercross racing.

Now it's an epic magazine cover too, as Rich Shepherd of Align Media nailed the shot and it ended up on our latest cover (April 2020). We're not trying to re-stir the pot here or open any recent wounds, just trying to illustrate how exciting this sport can be. And there's a double bonus in the fact that it's the first Racer X cover for both Dylan and Christian. Craig himself posted it on Instagram with the caption "Well that is one way to get on the cover..." Hopefully it's a highlight for Christian, who has had a run of bad luck since returning to racing in January. He hurt his hand in Glendale and is out for this weekend's San Diego race. Hopefully he will be good to go when the 250SX West Region resumes in Seattle. And we may also see him line up in the 450SX Class at Daytona.