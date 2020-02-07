Race Day Feed: San Diego

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Petco Park in San Diego. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Another weekend means another round of Monster Energy Supercross, and after another fantastic night in Oakland last week, the stage is set for more great action here in San Diego. In fact, things already got a little crazy yesterday during press day when Martin Davalos and Justin Barcia got into it. Davalos seemed like he cross jumped Barcia, and Barcia responding by running Davalos high in the next turn and slapping back with his rear wheel, which left Davalos on the ground. Davalos wasn’t happy, and after words were exchanged Davalos ended up off his bike in Barcia’s face, challenging him to a fight. Barcia didn’t bite, and a heated Davalos let him know he had one coming at some point this season. As serious it sounds, the mood on the stadium floor actually seemed a little light, especially with Chad Reed laughing and goading them on.
As interesting as it will be to see if there are any fireworks between Barcia and Davalos today, the real action will be unfolding up front. Ken Roczen, who’s sporting a bright red Mohawk, still leads the championship, but after giving up five points to Eli Tomac last week that lead has shrunk to just three points. Tomac, who isn’t known for having especially strong starts to the supercross season, is sitting in a good place to potentially take the points lead tonight. Of course, it could just as easily go the other way, with Roczen stretching his lead back out in the very stadium in which he suffered a potentially career-ending hand injury just two years ago.
We can’t forget about defending champion Cooper Webb, either, who showed some aggressive signs of life last week when he caught fire in the second half of the 450SX main event and passed Roczen for second in the last turn, which inspired this feature earlier this week. Throw in guys like Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart, Blake Baggett, Justin Brayton, Zach Osborne, Dean Wilson, and more, and the stage is set for an epic night of racing here in Southern California.
In the 250 Class, defending champ Dylan Ferrandis has the points lead for the first time this season after winning last week. We asked him if having the red plate for the first time changes anything for him and his response was, “I had the red plate at A1.” After a couple laughs he went on to say he feels like he’s been riding well all season, and that having the points doesn’t affect his plan of attack at all. He also talked about what it was like having one of his main competitors, Justin Cooper, as a teammate. You’d think battling for a title might make things awkward in the truck, but Ferrandis told us that, while points battles have made things tense in the past, that wasn’t the case this season. We also spoke with Michael Mosiman, who crashed out last week in Oakland. With his championship hopes sapped he's now able to really let loose and go for broke. Look for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider to be going for it tonight.
On the injury front we’ve got a few riders returning from injury. Benny Bloss, who hit his head pretty hard in Glendale, is back. Tevin Tapia, who's been out with a dislocated shoulder, is also back. Chad Reed missed last week with hurt ribs, but he rode press day yesterday. He seemed like he was taking it easy, but we've since confirmed he will be competing today. Ken Roczen sustained, in his words, "a bit of a stinger" on his foot last week in Oakland, but we spoke with HRC Honda team manager Erik Kehoe and he told us Roczen's foot is good to go. An unfortunate and late addition to this week's Injury Report was Mitch Oldenburg, who will sit tonight out after partially tearing his ACL and tearing his meniscus while practicing during the week.