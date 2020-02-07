Race Day Feed: San Diego

In the 250 Class, defending champ Dylan Ferrandis has the points lead for the first time this season after winning last week. We asked him if having the red plate for the first time changes anything for him and his response was, “I had the red plate at A1.” After a couple laughs he went on to say he feels like he’s been riding well all season, and that having the points doesn’t affect his plan of attack at all. He also talked about what it was like having one of his main competitors, Justin Cooper, as a teammate. You’d think battling for a title might make things awkward in the truck, but Ferrandis told us that, while points battles have made things tense in the past, that wasn’t the case this season. We also spoke with Michael Mosiman, who crashed out last week in Oakland. With his championship hopes sapped he's now able to really let loose and go for broke. Look for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider to be going for it tonight.

On the injury front we’ve got a few riders returning from injury. Benny Bloss, who hit his head pretty hard in Glendale, is back. Tevin Tapia, who's been out with a dislocated shoulder, is also back. Chad Reed missed last week with hurt ribs, but he rode press day yesterday. He seemed like he was taking it easy, but we've since confirmed he will be competing today. Ken Roczen sustained, in his words, "a bit of a stinger" on his foot last week in Oakland, but we spoke with HRC Honda team manager Erik Kehoe and he told us Roczen's foot is good to go. An unfortunate and late addition to this week's Injury Report was Mitch Oldenburg, who will sit tonight out after partially tearing his ACL and tearing his meniscus while practicing during the week.