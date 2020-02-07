Penrite Honda has announced that Mitchell Oldenburg is questionable to race in tomorrow's San Diego Supercross, the sixth round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Oldenburg suffered a crash during practice Wednesday and his status for this weekend remains unknown as a decision will be made Saturday morning.

“This week has been great, except for a small crash I had; the team has also done a great job in showing their appreciation for the military,” Oldenburg said in the release. “Last week we showed that we have the bikes and speed to race upfront. I know Luke [Clout, teammate] and I are capable to challenge for a position on the podium and that’s what we are chasing, I am just not 100 percent sure I will be racing."

He has recorded two straight sixth-place finishes in Glendale, Arizona, and Oakland, California, and through the first five rounds of the championship, Oldenburg sits seventh in 250SX West Region standings.