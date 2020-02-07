Mitchell Oldenburg Questionable For San Diego After Practice Crash
Penrite Honda has announced that Mitchell Oldenburg is questionable to race in tomorrow's San Diego Supercross, the sixth round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Oldenburg suffered a crash during practice Wednesday and his status for this weekend remains unknown as a decision will be made Saturday morning.
“This week has been great, except for a small crash I had; the team has also done a great job in showing their appreciation for the military,” Oldenburg said in the release. “Last week we showed that we have the bikes and speed to race upfront. I know Luke [Clout, teammate] and I are capable to challenge for a position on the podium and that’s what we are chasing, I am just not 100 percent sure I will be racing."
He has recorded two straight sixth-place finishes in Glendale, Arizona, and Oakland, California, and through the first five rounds of the championship, Oldenburg sits seventh in 250SX West Region standings.