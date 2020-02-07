Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Articles
Full Schedule

Mitchell Oldenburg Questionable For San Diego After Practice Crash

February 7, 2020 2:25pm | by:
Penrite Honda has announced that Mitchell Oldenburg is questionable to race in tomorrow's San Diego Supercross, the sixth round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. 

Oldenburg suffered a crash during practice Wednesday and his status for this weekend remains unknown as a decision will be made Saturday morning.

“This week has been great, except for a small crash I had; the team has also done a great job in showing their appreciation for the military,” Oldenburg said in the release. “Last week we showed that we have the bikes and speed to race upfront. I know Luke [Clout, teammate] and I are capable to challenge for a position on the podium and that’s what we are chasing, I am just not 100 percent sure I will be racing."

He has recorded two straight sixth-place finishes in Glendale, Arizona, and Oakland, California, and through the first five rounds of the championship, Oldenburg sits seventh in 250SX West Region standings.

