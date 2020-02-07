Results Archive
How to Watch: San Diego

How to Watch San Diego

February 7, 2020 9:30am

Round six of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 8, in San Diego, California.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from Petco Park beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round five beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

Below is everything you need for round six.

TV | Online Schedule

San Diego

- San Diego, CA

* all times
QualifyingFebruary 8 - 4:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 8 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 8 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2020 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany113
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO110
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY98
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM96
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC95
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France109
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY107
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO99
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ92
5Alex Martin Millville, MN85
Full Standings

Other Info

Petco Park
100 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Main Event — 7 p.m. PST
Doors Open — Noon PST
Practice & Qualifying —  1 p.m. PST

Tickets

Get tickets here.

FanFest

FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

1:05 pm PST 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:20 pm PST 250SX Group C Qualifiyng
1:35 pm PST 250SX Group A Qualifying
1:50 pm PST 450SX Group A Qualifiyng
2:05 pm PST 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:20 pm PST 450SX Group C Qualifying 

Track Maintenance

3:20 pm PST 250SX Group C Qualifying
3:35 pm PST 250SX Group B Qualifying
3:50 pm PST 250SX Group A Qualifying
4:05 pm PST 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:20 pm PST 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:35 pm PST 450SX Group C Qualifying

The top 40 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the heat races.

7:05 pm PST 250SX  Heat #1 
7:19 pm PST 250SX  Heat #2 
7:33 pm PST 450SX  Heat #1 
7:47 pm PST 450SX  Heat #2
8:19 pm PST 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 
8:30 pm PST 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 
8:53 pm PST 250SX Main Event
9:28 pm PST 450SX Main Event 

*Events scheduled to change without notice

