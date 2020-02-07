Round six of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 8, in San Diego, California.
Action kicks off with qualifying live from Petco Park beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold.
NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round five beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.
Below is everything you need for round six.
TV | Online Schedule
San Diego
PETCO Park - San Diego, CA
|Qualifying
|February 8 - 4:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 8 - 10:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 8 - 10:00pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2020 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|113
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|110
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|98
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|96
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|95
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|109
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|107
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|99
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|92
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|85
Other Links
Other Info
Petco Park
100 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Main Event — 7 p.m. PST
Doors Open — Noon PST
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. PST
Tickets
Get tickets here.
FanFest
FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
1:05 pm PST 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:20 pm PST 250SX Group C Qualifiyng
1:35 pm PST 250SX Group A Qualifying
1:50 pm PST 450SX Group A Qualifiyng
2:05 pm PST 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:20 pm PST 450SX Group C Qualifying
Track Maintenance
3:20 pm PST 250SX Group C Qualifying
3:35 pm PST 250SX Group B Qualifying
3:50 pm PST 250SX Group A Qualifying
4:05 pm PST 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:20 pm PST 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:35 pm PST 450SX Group C Qualifying
The top 40 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the heat races.
7:05 pm PST 250SX Heat #1
7:19 pm PST 250SX Heat #2
7:33 pm PST 450SX Heat #1
7:47 pm PST 450SX Heat #2
8:19 pm PST 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:30 pm PST 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:53 pm PST 250SX Main Event
9:28 pm PST 450SX Main Event
*Events scheduled to change without notice