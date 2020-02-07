The Red Plate – 450SX Edition

Ken Roczen still holds the red plate, but not by much. After Eli Tomac won in Oakland and Cooper Webb slipped by on the final lap and fleeced second, Roczen holds a slim, three-point lead over Tomac heading into the final race of the California leg of the championship. It’s tough to make any predictions—we saw Roczen deftly defend against Tomac in Glendale, while Tomac was clearly better in Oakland. Heck, we can’t even definitively say one of them will leave with the red plate; if Tomac wins and Roczen takes second they’ll be tied for the lead! It’s going to be an interesting night, no matter who leaves wearing red. –Aaron Hansel

The Red Plate – 250SX Edition

Unlike in the 450SX Class, we did see a change in the points lead last week in the 250SX West Region when Dylan Ferrandis won in Oakland and cleared out a spot on his blue machine for the red plate. The gap is small though, just two points over Justin Cooper, and Cooper could very easily take it back in Petco Park. Even if Ferrandis happens to be the faster rider on Saturday night he’s a mere bad start away from handing the red plate back over to his teammate. And of course, like with Tomac and Roczen, it’s possible Ferrandis and Cooper could even tie in points. You know they both want that red plate heading into the break. We’ll see where it ends up when the checkers fly. –Hansel

Going for Broke

After a DNF in Oakland, Michael Mosiman’s points situation is looking pretty bleak. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider now sits tenth in points, facing a whopping 46-point deficit to championship leader Ferrandis. At this point Mosiman has the freedom to, in his words, “be going to be going for broke from here on out.” We saw how exciting that heat race was with Mosiman and Austin Forkner in Oakland. How much more exciting can Mosiman make things now that he’s got nothing to lose? –Hansel