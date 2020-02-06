One of the world’s greatest cities, San Diego greets us for round six. Many will remember that this round was long held at Qualcomm Stadium, a venue further away from today’s downtown location, and arguably more convenient for getting in and out. The local California moto crowd has a point there, as they were able to jump on the 15 and head home rather easily. For me, personally, that was never a factor. I always flew into town and was renting a car, staying in a hotel, etc.

With that in mind, I love Petco Park! The downtown baseball venue has such a great atmosphere. It’s located in the heart of the Gas Lamp District, the place to be when enjoying a weekend in San Diego. There are restaurants, bars, and hang out spots that Qualcomm just didn’t have. For fans visiting town, being able to stay nearby and walk to the stadium is a huge plus, also. While I know this argument will never be won with many, I think the move downtown has been a huge win. It’s completely changed my opinion of this race. Previously, this was just another middle of the road California round but has now jumped into the top half of the best events of the championship.

Dirty Little Secrets

The start for San Diego made me immediately take a deep breath and whisper “here we go.” While nothing is certain, I absolutely believe that this type of start is the most likely to cause first turn crashes. They may not be violent crashes (see: good) but the short straight and flat 90-degree corner both contribute to incidents. The short length doesn’t give riders room to separate, often resulting in locked handlebars as riders are hoping to brake and turn. Those locked bars cause riders to continue on going straight and unable to slow down. That in turn forces riders deeper into the turn and more likely to push through the flat 90-degree left. When riders push off the track, they encounter plywood and all sorts of surfaces they would like to avoid. Even if we avoid any sort of crash all night, I have seen too many riders blow off the track and crash with this start variation. I love the big, wide 180-degree first turns that have become the norm. Baseball stadiums often contribute to this type of start due to the floor shape but last week proved it’s possible.

The first rhythm section is pretty basic and that’s generally a good thing when dealing with heavy traffic on the start. Riders will find some sort of rhythm here but the most important aspect will be to land on the downside of the last jump. If they are forced to single into the corner, it disrupts the corner flow and momentum. Exiting the next bowl berm, there is a basic double and then the first of two consecutive supercross triples. These should be pretty easy and the only real focus will be to set themselves up for the turns while jumping both. That involves jumping at an angle that enters the corner on the outside and carries momentum through the corner.

After a 90-degree left, there is a big rhythm section waiting. There are two ways to approach this section. I think the most likely will be for riders to stay inside in the corner and double-triple-triple into the corner. I think that’s the ideal choice because it allows riders to protect the inside line. The other option would be to rail the berm and triple into the section. Riders would then have to choose between a 2-3 or 3-2 to exit the section.