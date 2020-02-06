Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Read Now: 1971 Daytona, Chad Reed, Justin Barcia, SX Drama & Much More!

February 6, 2020 2:45pm

The April 2020 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Subscribe to the print and/or award-winning digital edition today. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read now.

Inside the April issue of Racer X magazine

  • The riders and team members of Monster Energy Supercross give their thoughts on the 2020 series so far
  • On the eve of the 50th running of the Daytona Supercross, we revisit the very first event, held in March of 1971
  • Monster Energy Yamaha’s Justin Barcia has done an about-face for 2020, with a positive new attitude and solid results to match
  • As Chad Reed prepares for retirement, we look at how and when other moto legends rode off into the sunset

    All these features and much more inside the April issue.

When Dylan Ferrandis torpedoed Christian Craig at the Anaheim 2 Supercross, it became an immediate talking point across the sport. Photographer Rich Shepherd captured the moment of impact, and the shot was too good not to make Page One of our April issue.
When Dylan Ferrandis torpedoed Christian Craig at the Anaheim 2 Supercross, it became an immediate talking point across the sport. Photographer Rich Shepherd captured the moment of impact, and the shot was too good not to make Page One of our April issue.

