Inside the April issue of Racer X magazine
- The riders and team members of Monster Energy Supercross give their thoughts on the 2020 series so far
- On the eve of the 50th running of the Daytona Supercross, we revisit the very first event, held in March of 1971
- Monster Energy Yamaha’s Justin Barcia has done an about-face for 2020, with a positive new attitude and solid results to match
- As Chad Reed prepares for retirement, we look at how and when other moto legends rode off into the sunset
All these features and much more inside the April issue.
The Pulse
Staying alive in the early rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Day One At Daytona
The 2020 Daytona Supercross will mark the 50th running of the oldest race in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This is how the first one went, way back in 1971. Listen to (or read) the entire article in the April 2020 issue.
Blue Angels
With a little help from his friends, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Justin Barcia has turned a lot of things around in 2020.
When It's Time...
Every professional athlete’s career ends at some point. As Chad Reed closes out a legendary one, here’s a look at how some other moto legends rode off into the sunset.
The April 2020 Issue
Our two-sided poster in the April 2020 print issue features Honda HRC's Ken Roczen on one side and a host of D.I.D DirtStar products on side two.