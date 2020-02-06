Racer X Films: 2019 Yamaha YZ250F Garage Build

Build by Jay Clark

Words by David Pingree

Photos/Video by Simon Cudby

The Yamaha YZ250F is an incredible machine right off the showroom floor, but we always want more.

Parts List:

Twisted Development

Engine Mapping with Stock ECU, Head Porting (valve seats cut)

www.td-racing.com

Vertex Pistons

GP Racer High Compression Piston Kit (rings, DLC pin, clips)

www.vertexpistons.com

Factory Connection

Suspension Rebuild/Service and Re-Valve

www.factoryconnection.com

Supersprox

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120

www.supersproxusa.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Full Clutch Setup

www.hinsonracing.com

FMF Racing

Full Ti Megabomb with RCT 4.1 Muffler

www.fmfracing.com

Renthal

604 Fat Bars

www.renthal.com

Dunlop

MX33 Front (80/100-21)

MX33 Rear (110/90-19)

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Works Connection

Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Axle Blocks, Elite Clutch Perch Assembly, Master Cylinder Guard, Holeshot Device

www.worksconnection.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap

www.ufoplasticusa.com

TM DesignWorks

Rear Chain Block

www.tmdesignworks.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Acerbis

Skid Plate

www.acerbisusa.com

Tusk

Oversized Front and Standard Rear Rotor, Complete Wheel With Silver Rims, Sprocket Bolts, Rotor Bolts

www.tuskoffroad.com

Motion Pro

Grip Glue, Titan Throttle Tube

www.motionpro.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com

Works Chassis Lab

Aluminum Top Engine Hangers, Titanium Front Engine Mounts

www.workschassislab.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4 or U4.4 Fuel (does run on pump fuel as well)

www.vpracingfuels.com