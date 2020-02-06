Racer X Films: 2019 Yamaha YZ250F Garage Build
Build by Jay Clark
Words by David Pingree
Photos/Video by Simon Cudby
The Yamaha YZ250F is an incredible machine right off the showroom floor, but we always want more.
Parts List:
Twisted Development
Engine Mapping with Stock ECU, Head Porting (valve seats cut)
Vertex Pistons
GP Racer High Compression Piston Kit (rings, DLC pin, clips)
Factory Connection
Suspension Rebuild/Service and Re-Valve
Supersprox
Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
Hinson Clutch Components
Full Clutch Setup
FMF Racing
Full Ti Megabomb with RCT 4.1 Muffler
Renthal
604 Fat Bars
Dunlop
MX33 Front (80/100-21)
MX33 Rear (110/90-19)
Works Connection
Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Axle Blocks, Elite Clutch Perch Assembly, Master Cylinder Guard, Holeshot Device
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap
TM DesignWorks
Rear Chain Block
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Acerbis
Skid Plate
Tusk
Oversized Front and Standard Rear Rotor, Complete Wheel With Silver Rims, Sprocket Bolts, Rotor Bolts
Motion Pro
Grip Glue, Titan Throttle Tube
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
Works Chassis Lab
Aluminum Top Engine Hangers, Titanium Front Engine Mounts
VP Racing Fuels
T4 or U4.4 Fuel (does run on pump fuel as well)
