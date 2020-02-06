450SX
Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Anstie was forced to have surgery on his ankle before the season started and won’t be racing in the near future.
Chris Blose – CONCUSSION, HIP, ARM/WRIST, LIVER, RIBS | OUT
Comment: Blose will miss a large chunk of time after a crash in the Glendale whoops resulted in a concussion, fractured right hip, broken right radius, dislocated wrist, broken left ribs, and a lacerated liver.
View this post on Instagram
Just want to give an update and a huge thank you to everyone who has reached out during these not so great times. The verdicts of my injuries is 4 fractured ribs, dislocated wrist, fracture in my femur and small laceration in my liver. So far the only thing that needs surgery is my wrist. Once surgery is done I’ll update everyone again. Sorry for letting my fans and team @fxr_chaparral_honda down but thank you for the love and support! ?? @guybmoto ?
Benny Bloss – CONCUSSION | IN
Comment: Bloss is back on the bike and will return to racing this weekend after suffering a concussion in Glendale.
Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | TBD
Comment: Bogle had a nasty crash at the end of a very fast start stretch in Glendale and suffered a concussion. He should be back this season but it’s unknown what his status is for this weekend.
Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT
Comment: Martin is out for the season after a big crash in St. Louis left him with a torn ACL, a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals.
Dylan Merriam – RIBS, COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Merriam had surgery on his collarbone and is working on recovering. An exact timetable is unknown at this point, but he’s expected back this season.
View this post on Instagram
Day 8 post surgery and starting to feel good. Been hitting @therxperformance everyday and on track to be back on the bike soon. Here’s a few clips from today’s session ? | @extremerecyclinginc @tpjracing @honda_racing_us @twisteddevelopmentracing @alpinestarsmx @maximhondayamaha @xbrandgoggles @ireniccbd @pistonbones_printing @guts_racing_inc @therxperformance @pirellimx @researchengineeringperformance @devolracing @lucasoilproducts @vpracingfuels @ebcbrakesofficial @boyceexcavating1939 @raptorblastingsystems @supercrosslive @acerbisusa @odigrips @dedicatedrideco @procircuit78 @propegs @karcherme @dscconstruction @engineice @rekluse_motorsports @rideengineeringinc @unitedpavingco1 #ridered #supercross #tpjracing #tpjcrew |
Henry Miller – SCAPULA, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Miller is out for the time being due to a broken scapula suffered while racing in Australia.
Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Musquin is out for the season with a knee injury.
Fredrik Noren – LEG | OUT
Comment: A return this season for Noren is up in the air after he had hardware installed in his lower left leg due to an injury in St. Louis.
Chad Reed – Ribs | TBD
Comment: Reed missed Oakland with hurt ribs suffered in a crash in Glendale. It's unconfirmed whether or not he'll race this weekend, but you know Reed won't miss San Diego without a fight.
Ken Roczen – FOOT | IN
Comment: Roczen sustained what he referred to as, “a bit of a stinger” in his right foot when he and Cooper Webb came together on the last lap of the 450SX main event in Oakland. The team said he had it checked out and has been cleared of injury.
Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Joey Savatgy is recovering after breaking his heel in Australia. An exact return date is yet to be set.
Tevin Tapia – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Tapia will line up this weekend in San Diego after sitting on the sidelines with a dislocated shoulder.
Dakota Tedder – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Dakota is back riding after a lengthy recovery from an injured wrist. We’re told he’s currently at sixty percent.
250SX WEST
Christian Craig – HAND, FINGER | OUT
Comment: Craig is out for San Diego after fracturing his hand and pinkie in Glendale. He posted a video of himself riding at the test track on Instagram yesterday but he will not race this weekend.
Jett Lawrence – HEAD, COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Lawrence hopes to be back for Seattle after crashing out at A2 while battling for the win with Dylan Ferrandis.
Josh Osby – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Osby is out for the season due to a torn ACL.
250SX EAST
First 250SX East Coast race: February 15, 2020 - Tampa Supercross
Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER
Comment: Lawrence is working on being ready for 250SX East after suffering a shoulder injury before the season. In the meantime he’s been posting funny TBTs on Instagram.
Jeremy Martin – BACK
Comment: Martin, who missed nearly all of the 2019 season, is ready to race and will line up for the beginning of the 250SX East Region in Tampa.
Colt Nichols – SHOULDER
Comment: Nichols had hoped to be ready for the start of the 250SX East Region Championship after dislocating his shoulder in October but it’s not going to happen. As of now the team says a return date is still undecided.
Chase Sexton – COLLARBONE
Comment: Sexton plans on racing 250SX East after breaking his collarbone before the season.