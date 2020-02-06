Benny Bloss – CONCUSSION | IN

Comment: Bloss is back on the bike and will return to racing this weekend after suffering a concussion in Glendale.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | TBD

Comment: Bogle had a nasty crash at the end of a very fast start stretch in Glendale and suffered a concussion. He should be back this season but it’s unknown what his status is for this weekend.

Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT

Comment: Martin is out for the season after a big crash in St. Louis left him with a torn ACL, a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals.

Dylan Merriam – RIBS, COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Merriam had surgery on his collarbone and is working on recovering. An exact timetable is unknown at this point, but he’s expected back this season.