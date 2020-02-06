Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Exhaust Podcast: RJ Hampshire

Exhaust Podcast RJ Hampshire

February 6, 2020 1:25pm
by:

RJ Hampshire has completely reinvented himself for an assault on the upcoming 250SX Eastern Regional Championship in Monster Energy Supercross. Jason Weigandt chats with RJ about his time with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, training with Aldon Baker, and also his roots in the sport. There was a time when his sister and dad were the racers while young RJ himself decided he would rather just play baseball and go mud-bogging on a quad!

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura. 

