RJ Hampshire has completely reinvented himself for an assault on the upcoming 250SX Eastern Regional Championship in Monster Energy Supercross. Jason Weigandt chats with RJ about his time with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, training with Aldon Baker, and also his roots in the sport. There was a time when his sister and dad were the racers while young RJ himself decided he would rather just play baseball and go mud-bogging on a quad!

