Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Deals of the Week: February 6, 2020

February 6, 2020 1:30pm

Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates (Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.) that are offering specials on these items. These deals are a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!

This week, MotoSport.com brings you the KTM PowerWear Orange Collection Jacket, the Fly Racing 2019 Kinetic Helmet, and an Artrax Tire Combo all with discounted prices. Click the products below and order today!

KTM PowerWear Orange Collection Jacket - $112.77 - 19% off

The KTM PowerWear Orange Collection Jacket includes the following features:

  • Water-repellent.
  • Wind-resistant.
  • Robust quality.
  • Waterproof zippers.
  • Drawstring in hood.
  • Hidden side pockets.
  • Several storage compartments.
  • High, stand-up collar with hood.
  • Drawstring on the collar.
  • Adjustable cuffs with Velcro brand hook-and-loop fastening.
  • Warm inner material.
  • Outer material: 100% nylon.
  • Lining: 100% polyester.

Fly Racing 2019 Kinetic Helmet - $80.00 - 27% OFF

The FLY Original Kinetic helmet offers exceptional fit, quality workmanship and bold original artwork. Inside and out the long list of features, including FLY's signature ventilation system and removable comfort liner, make it one of the most popular helmets in FLY's line.

Artrax Tire Combo - $89.99 TO $106.99 - UP TO 43% Off

The Tire Combo from Artrax allows you to choose any front and rear combination of the following Artrax tire models. Get exactly what you need in size and features at prices that you will not be able to say no to.

*Note, some tire combinations vary in price. Visit the website for details.

