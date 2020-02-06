Arma Announces Official Launch

“We developed Arma for true competitors who know that winning is about more than training—you have to put the best in to get the best out,” says McGrath. “Our products are formulated with the most effective levels of high-performance, clinically-studied ingredients. These help all athletes from pros to everyday warriors, and everyone in-between, focus better, boost strength, overcome dehydration, and push through fatigue to the finish.”

Through innovative research and development, Arma has created formulas that use only all-natural and premium ingredients. These unique and world-class ingredients, such as WGCP™, ElevATP®, Palatinose™, Cluster Dextrin®, Sustamine®, Curcugreen™, BioPerine ®, have very distinct benefits proven for optimal nutrition and maximum results.

“Arma developed products to meet the needs of our athletes,” says Nick Wey. “Our supplements will have a significant impact on any athlete, as they were designed for the grueling challenges of motocross. We’ve been using all three Arma products on and off the track and experiencing tremendous results.”

The Arma portfolio includes three product categories:

FIRE: NATURAL BOOST + FOCUS – our vegan formula gives your body a natural boost for sustained stamina and razor-sharp focus lasting up to six hours per serving.

– our vegan formula gives your body a natural boost for sustained stamina and razor-sharp focus lasting up to six hours per serving. BLITZ: TRAINING COMPLEX – this one-stop stimulant-free formula meets all of your training needs: lasting endurance, increased hydration, reduction of lactic acid, and more.

– this one-stop stimulant-free formula meets all of your training needs: lasting endurance, increased hydration, reduction of lactic acid, and more. RELOAD: PROTEIN COMPLEX – Whey Protein complex that utilizes Curcugreen® Curcumin and BioPerine® extract to rapidly deliver anti-inflammatories and antioxidants for post-workout recovery as well as a daily source of high-quality Whey Protein, MCT, and BCAAs.

Arma complete line of products is available in both canisters and convenient single-serve packets available at www.armasport.com. The company’s official launch is occurring in conjunction with Round 6 of the Monster Energy Supercross, February 8, 2020, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, Arma’s hometown.

All Arma products are banned substance-free, certified by Informed-Sport LGC’s world-class sports anti-doping laboratory. www.informed-sport.com.

For more information on the Arma product line, please contact Scott Sepkovic (833) 227-4526, or visit the Arma website at www.armasport.com or @armasport. We are Arma Ammunition for your body. #armasport