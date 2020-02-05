Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Racer X Films: Oakland Race Examination

February 5, 2020 6:00pm | by:

Oakland always provides a lot of interesting dynamics early in the series and this year was no exception. In this week's examination, we look at how Justin Hill's starts helped him to a good finish, what happened when Eli Tomac went off the track, and how the Cooper Webb vs. Ken Roczen last lap pass happened in the 450SX main event. In the 250SX main, a giant pileup started when Michael Mosiman tucked the front wheel led to some chaos and we check out Dylan Ferrandis' move on Austin Forkner for the lead.

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer
Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment

