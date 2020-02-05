Oakland always provides a lot of interesting dynamics early in the series and this year was no exception. In this week's examination, we look at how Justin Hill's starts helped him to a good finish, what happened when Eli Tomac went off the track, and how the Cooper Webb vs. Ken Roczen last lap pass happened in the 450SX main event. In the 250SX main, a giant pileup started when Michael Mosiman tucked the front wheel led to some chaos and we check out Dylan Ferrandis' move on Austin Forkner for the lead.

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer

Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment