Are you feeling pretty happy with your bike setup so far? Do you think that there’s any areas you still want to make some improvements in?

I’m stoked with my bike right now. We did quite a bit of testing off-season and we got my bike dialed just the way I like it. I really honestly haven’t changed a thing from round one to now. Haven’t changed a clicker on the suspension. Nothing. I’m pumped with it.

Two rounds ago in Glendale, you had your best result of the year, finishing 12th. Do you like the Triple Crown format?

Yes, I do. It’s a lot of racing and riding throughout the whole day, which is kind of gnarly. But I think it’s cool to switch it up. The fans get a different perspective. It’s definitely weird going into the night program and it just being a main event. You’re used to going in the heat race which is short. All three main events, it’s definitely different but I enjoy it. It’s fun.

Moving forward, we have the East Coast break coming up for you. Are you looking forward to that? What’s your plan for when the series swings East?

It will be nice to probably relax for a couple days and just get my body back, working out and stuff like that. I do want to race a couple East Coast rounds on a 450. I’m trying to line that up right now with the team. We’re trying to figure out a way to do that, but not really counting on it right now. If it happens, it happens. I’ll be pumped. If not, it’s not the end of the world. I’ll just keep grinding day in and day out. I like to race. I’m a racer, so if I can keep racing every weekend, I’d love to do that, but a break is nice too.