Back to the normal format this weekend in Oakland for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. By that I meant the normal, one main event for each class format. What was different was the program time change. Not a day race and not the usual opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m., racing at 7 p.m. thing either though. This was a tweener with the main event ending around 8:30 p.m. ...it was cool! I like it. Who wants to get out of there at midnight or 1:00 a.m.? Plus, it’s better for TV for people on the East Coast (where the majority of the TV audience live)s. Let’s make them all this time! Who’s with me?

Ken Roczen. Eli Tomac. We’re starting to see two 450SX riders rise above the rest. With apologies to Cooper Webb who rode well and got into second with a last-corner pass, it’s been these two guys that have been going at it for the past three weeks (and have combined to win the last four) and Tomac pulled to within three of Roczen for the series lead.

I think one of these guys, with a small percent chance to Webb, will win this 2020 450SX class title barring injury. Everything in our sport is barring injury of course.

Let’s break this thing down, yeah?

STORYBOOK ENDING

If either of these riders win the title it will be cool and worthy of a Hallmark movie of the week. Roczen of course is coming back from like a dozen surgeries to his arms after two bad crashes. It’s cool that he’s even able to get back to this level. Tomac has the cool story of having an ass-ton of 450SX wins but no championship. He’s seventh all-time in wins but has no titles. It’s…incredible.

So either guy winning this will be great for different reasons. For Tomac it’s the end of something that’s been the bane of his existence. For Roczen it’s a capper on everything he’s already done. Cue the tears for both guys.