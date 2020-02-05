New Faces Top SX Futures Podiums in Oakland
Ellenton, FL.—Oakland Supercross weekend action continued inside the Coliseum on Sunday as over 270 riders took to the track for Supercross Futures. 27 classes spanning all ages competed throughout the day providing, yet again, close finishes and a glimpse into the future of Supercross.
Kawasaki rider, Ryder Difrancesco, climbed onto the top step of the podium this weekend in the Supermini Futures Class where he held a commanding lead from the gate drop through the checkers. Not far behind was the number 222 KTM rider, Kayden Smith, who grabbed his third podium finish of the season following up his second place finish last week in Glendale.
Supermini Futures Class Results
- Ryder Difrancesco (199), Kawasaki
- Kayden Smith (222), KTM
- Dakota Aldredge (809), Husqvarna
The number 55 KTM rider, Austin Black, followed up his second place 250 Futures Class finish in Glendale by claiming a close victory in Oakland over runner-up Husqvarna rider, Jace Kessler. The two were not alone up front as Suzuki rider, Patrick Evans rounded out the top three only three seconds behind first place. As displayed the night before in Monster Energy Supercross, the Oakland track was tight and passing was difficult and it showed again on Sunday as these riders held their positions from the gate to the finish.
250 Futures Class Results
- Austin Black (55), KTM
- Jace Kessler (51), Husqvarna
- Patrick Evans (71), Suzuki
Jordan Jarvis continues to impress in Oakland by taking 11th place in the 250 Futures Class finishing only 27 seconds behind the winner Austin Black. Later in the day Jarvis was able to bounce back and continue her win streak in the Women's Class and claimed a convincing win over second place finisher, Kylie Alvarez.
Women's Class Results
- Jordan Jarvis (30), Kawasaki
- Kylie Alvarez (60), KTM
- Jaylie Gallacher (8), Husqvarna
The 2020 Supercross Futures 10 race series heads east to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL for round 5 in two weeks on Sunday, February 16th. For more information, visit supercrosslive.com/supercross-futures, the official website of Supercross Futures, or follow via social channels.
For complete results and standings please visit Supercross Futures results.