Ellenton, FL.—Oakland Supercross weekend action continued inside the Coliseum on Sunday as over 270 riders took to the track for Supercross Futures. 27 classes spanning all ages competed throughout the day providing, yet again, close finishes and a glimpse into the future of Supercross.

Kawasaki rider, Ryder Difrancesco, climbed onto the top step of the podium this weekend in the Supermini Futures Class where he held a commanding lead from the gate drop through the checkers. Not far behind was the number 222 KTM rider, Kayden Smith, who grabbed his third podium finish of the season following up his second place finish last week in Glendale.

Supermini Futures Class Results

Ryder Difrancesco (199), Kawasaki Kayden Smith (222), KTM Dakota Aldredge (809), Husqvarna

The number 55 KTM rider, Austin Black, followed up his second place 250 Futures Class finish in Glendale by claiming a close victory in Oakland over runner-up Husqvarna rider, Jace Kessler. The two were not alone up front as Suzuki rider, Patrick Evans rounded out the top three only three seconds behind first place. As displayed the night before in Monster Energy Supercross, the Oakland track was tight and passing was difficult and it showed again on Sunday as these riders held their positions from the gate to the finish.

250 Futures Class Results