Today, Honda HRC confirmed that Ken Roczen will be ready to go for this weekend's race in San Diego for the sixth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Roczen appeared to injure his right foot from contact with Cooper Webb during the main event at last week's Oakland Supercross and was seen limping after the race. He had X-rays earlier this week and they came back negative. He has been undergoing therapy this week to get ready for San Diego.