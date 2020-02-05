Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Ken Roczen Cleared of Injury for San Diego

February 5, 2020 7:15pm | by:
Today, Honda HRC confirmed that Ken Roczen will be ready to go for this weekend's race in San Diego for the sixth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Roczen appeared to injure his right foot from contact with Cooper Webb during the main event at last week's Oakland Supercross and was seen limping after the race. He had X-rays earlier this week and they came back negative. He has been undergoing therapy this week to get ready for San Diego.

Roczen holds a three point advantage in the series over Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac and will carry the red plates aboard his Honda once again this weekend.

