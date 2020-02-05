Ken Roczen Cleared of Injury for San Diego
Today, Honda HRC confirmed that Ken Roczen will be ready to go for this weekend's race in San Diego for the sixth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
Roczen appeared to injure his right foot from contact with Cooper Webb during the main event at last week's Oakland Supercross and was seen limping after the race. He had X-rays earlier this week and they came back negative. He has been undergoing therapy this week to get ready for San Diego.
Team Honda HRC’s @kenroczen94 is ready to rock for San Diego! ?? He had his right foot checked out on Monday following the Oakland SX and was given the green light that there was no serious damage. He’s been doing therapy throughout the week to alleviate swelling and pain. He rode today and was feeling great! Lets keep the momentum going. ???‼️?? #RideRed #Honda #DropTheGate #SupercrossLIVE
Roczen holds a three point advantage in the series over Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac and will carry the red plates aboard his Honda once again this weekend.