If I was a privateer in this day and age, I would be looking at professional racing as a weekly job interview. Not just for a factory ride, but for an actual job! Not only am I racing on Saturday nights in hopes of getting a good result and some sort of ride, I am also trying to network so I can maybe get a job in the industry when I am done with all of the racing. If I was a 450 privateer I would be training my balls off to be a successful racer, but also making damn sure that I am creating relationships with key people in the industry, so they can put the face with the name when it comes time to fill a spot at their company. Gone are the days of, “If you do well, the phone will ring.” As a privateer not only do you have to kill it on the weekends, you have to network yourself so that other companies/brands see the value in what you’re doing/offering. That also could mean off the bike. Why? Because you never know when injuries can happen and when you might feel like you’re done with racing. Those connections that you had on Saturdays now could be your connection to your new moto industry career. Most professional AMA Supercross riders aren't scholastic wizards (although there are a few) so making a good name for yourself within the paddock is a great way to have a career post racing.

The reason I wrote this is because riding a motorcycle is one of the greatest joys in my life and even though I have lost many races, have been to the hospital more than a time or two, have been in debt because of dirt bikes, the drive to ride as well as race at times still excites me like no other. When I got a job as a test rider, I was in the right place at the right time, but I always wanted to “make it.” Little did I know when I was a privateer that “making it” might have been something other than a factory ride. I hear all the time that riding dirt bikes is like a drug and we are the addicts that it feeds. I don’t know if I am willing to believe all of that, but I do know dirt bikes have provided me with a life that I love and people that I love as well. Yes, not everyone rider is going to be rich in this sport, but it’s what we all have in common that makes this sport so damn cool. Factory rider or not, we all just want to hit the perfect rut, get those butterflies on the gate, jump that double before the other guy, get the holeshot, and get the trophy, but being a professional privateer in this day and age requires you to think outside the box. Every privateer has a journey, the struggles are real, injures happen, but it’s what you learn on that journey that decides on if you “make it” or not. We all have experienced the struggle. We all owe banks money. All of us reading this are “privateers.”