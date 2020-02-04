The crowd loved it too.

It’s so fun to stoke the crowd. That’s my favorite, when the crowd is into it. There are so many times when you’re in a race and the crowd is into it but you’re not the one they’re watching, it’s the race ahead of you. So it’s cool to be going for the lead and battling back and forth. We didn’t give up an edge. Then in the main, didn’t get the best start and had a pretty hard crash like three or four laps in. I hit my head pretty good and the bike had an issue. I couldn’t go anymore and pulled it in. But we’re healthy and I learned a lot. The points are pretty bad now so we’re just going to be going for broke from here on out.

Yeah, with a bad points situation you’ve got nothing to lose, you can just send it every round!

Essentially, yes.

In that heat race you guys [Austin Forkner] were driving it in on each other pretty good. How about when he was on the brakes so hard to block you, he was on a stoppie? Was that surprising?

Oh my gosh, I felt like the dude was on a nose wheelie for like 30 seconds! I watched it back on TV and it was a split second, but it seemed like a long time! Some of my friends who were here were like, “Dude, you should have just kicked his back end around!” It was nuts. Austin really wants to win and he’s racing hard. The guy hasn’t done me any favors and I don’t plan on doing him any either. I’m going to race him hard. I respect the guy because I think everyone deserves respect and I don’t hate him. But he’s definitely one of the harder guys to love. We’ve raced for so long. He has a certain attitude, like he’s better than everyone else. I think that rubs some of us wrong.