Without GEICO Honda having riders behind the gate (both Christian Craig and Jett Lawrence are out with injuries), Luke Clout and Mitchell Oldenburg got things going quickly at the Oakland Supercross Saturday. The Penrite Honda teammates ran at the front of the second 250SX heat race as Oldenburg led Clout through the first lap, and the two traded spots with one another several times throughout the seven-lap race. Eventually Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo overtook both riders for the lead before taking the checkered flag. Oldenburg and Clout finished third and fourth, respectively, cementing their way into the main event.

When the gate dropped on the main event, the two had differed results as Clout jumped out with the front pack and Oldenburg was mid-pack. Eventually both riders earned season-best finishes: Clout finished fifth, besting his sixth from last weekend’s Glendale Supercross Triple Crown and Oldenburg tied his season best with a sixth-place finish. The two are hoping to carry their momentum next weekend in San Diego while the GEICO team will miss another weekend.

Our Aaron Hansel caught up to with both riders after the night show.

Luke Clout | 5th in 250SX

Luke Clout: It was a pretty good day for me and the team. We ended up finishing fifth and [Oldenburg] sixth overall. I was fifth overall in qualifying and I think that gave me a little bit of confidence, I’ve been searching for some stuff during the week and we made a really good bike change this week. We’re starting to figure things out. We were fifth in qualifying and actually led the heat race there for a little bit, which is really good. I tightened up a little bit because I was leading an AMA race, you know, it’s all new to me, and we ended up fourth and took fifth in the main. A pretty solid night and I’m pretty happy with the outcome.

Racer X: Yeah, good progress tonight, in the heat and the main. Does this boost your overall excitement on the night?

Yeah, it’s really good to know we’re kind of ticking boxes. I’m making goals each week and each round we’re ticking them off. I’m working and there’s still work to do. I need to get a little bit better with the intensity toward the end of the race. It’s really intense throughout the whole race. That’s a new learning curve for me and we’re still learning the bike too. I’ve only been on the team for about six weeks at the moment and am just excited to go to San Diego and keep progressing.

Other than intensity, which you mentioned, what other things, racing-wise, are you running into that are different here [than in Australia]?

Everything is different. The tracks are different, the bikes and setup, everything. The setup is a lot more important over here, the intensity throughout the whole race, and the depth of talent. The whole setup is different. And the crowd obviously. Everything is a ways up. I’m starting to get more comfortable with the bike and the way the tracks are and I’m starting to figure out the process throughout the day and how it works. For me though, literally the one thing is intensity. That’s the one thing I need to work on. We have been working on it and we’re getting closer.

I was just talking about this with your teammate. With GEICO not here, what’s it like to be representing Honda tonight?

It’s awesome. Unfortunately for the GEICO guys, those guys got injured and that sucks. But for us to be the guys representing Honda, it’s cool. We’re trying to fly the flag high, and fifth and sixth on the night is pretty solid. Hopefully we can keep progressing. We’ll be the only Honda guys in San Diego again, too. I’m gonna go home and work hard, and hopefully we can be in the top five again, maybe fight for a podium, and keep flying the flag high for Honda.