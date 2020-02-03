Wake-Up Call

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Round 5 (of 17) - RingCentral Coliseum - Oakland, CA
Oakland - 450SX Main Event
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|21 Laps
|58.241
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Cooper Webb
|+03.557
|58.857
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450SX-F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|+04.726
|58.731
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|+14.812
|58.750
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Jason Anderson
|+16.800
|59.107
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC450
|6
|Justin Barcia
|+19.124
|58.914
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Dean Wilson
|+28.468
|59.757
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Husqvarna FC450
|8
|Justin Hill
|+29.713
|59.502
|Yoncalla, OR
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Blake Baggett
|+31.336
|58.526
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450SX-F
|10
|Malcolm Stewart
|+48.111
|1:00.058
|Haines City, FL
|Honda CRF450R
|11
|Zach Osborne
|+55.317
|59.218
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC450
|12
|Aaron Plessinger
|+57.617
|1:01.144
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|13
|Justin Brayton
|+58.366
|1:00.898
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450R
|14
|Vince Friese
|20 Laps
|59.472
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Honda CRF450R
|15
|Martin Davalos
|+15.151
|1:01.456
|Quito, Ecuador
|KTM 450SX-F
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|+16.402
|1:02.277
|Danville, KY
|Kawasaki KX450
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|+17.974
|1:01.807
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|18
|Alex Ray
|+33.447
|1:02.709
|Jackson, TN
|Kawasaki KX450
|19
|Kyle Cunningham
|+37.451
|1:01.972
|Aledo, TX
|Suzuki RMZ450
|20
|Cade Autenrieth
|+55.953
|1:03.352
|Hemet, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|21
|Ryan Breece
|19 Laps
|1:02.491
|Coeur D' Alene, ID
|Suzuki RMZ450
|22
|Joshua Cartwright
|+11.918
|1:02.783
|Tallahassee, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
Oakland - 250SX West Main Event
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|16 Laps
|59.980
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Austin Forkner
|+02.336
|59.750
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Justin Cooper
|+12.919
|1:00.945
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Alex Martin
|+15.287
|1:00.598
|Millville, MN
|Suzuki RMZ250
|5
|Luke Clout
|+27.819
|1:01.438
|Sydney, Australia
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|+29.297
|1:01.421
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Derek Drake
|+29.634
|1:01.426
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|KTM 250SX-F
|8
|Brandon Hartranft
|+36.472
|1:01.284
|Brick, NJ
|KTM 250SX-F
|9
|Aaron Tanti
|+49.634
|1:02.283
|Australia
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Martin Castelo
|+51.142
|1:03.126
|Ecuador
|Husqvarna FC 250
|11
|Carson Brown
|+56.787
|1:02.596
|Ravensdale, WA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|12
|Jacob Hayes
|+1:05.070
|1:02.095
|Greensboro, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250
|13
|Michael Leib
|15 Laps
|1:02.642
|Menifee, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|14
|Cameron McAdoo
|+05.363
|1:01.587
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|15
|Robbie Wageman
|+06.973
|1:03.240
|Newhall, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16
|Jay Wilson
|+09.282
|1:03.589
|Palm Beach, Australia
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
|Mitchell Falk
|+25.902
|1:03.129
|Carlsbad, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|18
|Taiki Koga
|+33.950
|1:04.389
|Japan
|Kawasaki KX250
|19
|Logan Karnow
|+36.715
|1:04.394
|Vermilion, OH
|Kawasaki KX250
|20
|Lorenzo Camporese
|+47.746
|1:05.332
|Italy
|Kawasaki KX250
|21
|Killian Auberson
|7 Laps
|1:03.528
|Switzerland
|Husqvarna FC 250
|22
|Michael Mosiman
|3 Laps
|1:01.556
|Sebastopol, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|113
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|110
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|98
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|96
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|95
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|90
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|75
|8
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|73
|9
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|69
|10
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|63
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|109
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|107
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|99
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|92
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|85
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|73
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|72
|8
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|66
|9
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|64
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|63
Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
Round 1 - Sumter, SC
Pro Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|1st
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|2nd
|Steward Baylor
|Sherco
|3rd
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|4th
|Thad Duvall
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Trevor Bollinger
|Husqvarna
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|30
|2nd
|Steward Baylor
|Sherco
|25
|3rd
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|21
|4th
|Thad Duvall
|Husqvarna
|18
|5th
|Trevor Bollinger
|Husqvarna
|16
SuperEnduro World Championship
Round 4 - GP Hungary - Budapest/Papp Lazsio Sportarena
Prestige Class
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|58
|2nd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|56
|3rd
|Taddy Blazusiak
|KTM
|46
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|35
|5th
|Pol Tarres
|Husqvarna
|29
Prestige Class Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|227
|2nd
|Taddy Blazusiak
|KTM
|209
|3rd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|192
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|161
|5th
|Blake Gutzeit
|KTM
|112
|6th
|Pol Tarres
|Husqvarna
|107
|7th
|William Hoare
|KTM
|82
|8th
|Kevin Gallas
|Husqvarna
|79
|9th
|Tim Apolle
|Sherco
|73
|10th
|Emil Juszczak
|Beta
|63
FMF Indoor MX Championship
Round 9 and 10 - WNC AG Center - Fletcher, NC
Round 9
Precision Electrical 250 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|7-1
|25
|2nd
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|8-2
|22
|3rd
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|9-3
|20
|4th
|Joey Crown
|Yamaha
|2-4
|18
|5th
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|1-5
|16
|6th
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|4-6
|15
|7th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|10-7
|14
|8th
|Caleb Cater
|KTM
|6-8
|13
|9th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|3-9
|12
|10th
|Wristen Grigg
|Kawasaki
|11-10
|11
Gripp Energy 450 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|2-1
|25
|2nd
|Joey Crown
|Yamaha
|3-2
|22
|3rd
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|5-3
|20
|4th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|4-4
|18
|5th
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|1-5
|16
|6th
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|7-6
|15
|7th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|9-7
|14
|8th
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|8-8
|13
|9th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|10-9
|12
|10th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|6-10
|11
Round 10
Precision Electrical 250 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Total Points
|1st
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|25
|2nd
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|22
|3rd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|20
|4th
|Joey Crown
|Yamaha
|18
|5th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|16
|6th
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|15
|7th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|14
|8th
|Cody Groves
|Suzuki
|13
|9th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|12
|10th
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|11
Gripp Energy 450 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|2-1
|25
|2nd
|Joey Crown
|Yamaha
|1-2
|22
|3rd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|3-3
|20
|4th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|7-4
|18
|5th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|5-5
|16
|6th
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|6-6
|15
|7th
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|4-7
|14
|8th
|Cody Groves
|Suzuki
|10-8
|13
|9th
|Wristen Grigg
|Kawasaki
|12-9
|12
|10th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|8-10
|11
Precision Electrical 250 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|174
|2nd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|150
|3rd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|145
|4th
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|138
|4th
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|138
|6th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|101
|7th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|100
|8th
|Landen Rogers
|Honda
|73
|9th
|Luke Neese
|Honda
|67
|10th
|Austin Johnson
|KTM
|58
Gripp Energy 450 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|176
|2nd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|165
|3rd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|162
|4th
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|161
|5th
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|120
|6th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|114
|7th
|Hayden Heffner
|KTM
|94
|8th
|Luke Neese
|Honda
|80
|9th
|Austin Johnson
|KTM
|77
|10th
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|71
Other Championship Standings
2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
Through Round 5
AMA Kicker Arenacross Overall Series Standings
|Place
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|248
|2nd
|Jace Owen
|Honda
|231
|3rd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|191
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|186
|5th
|Greye Tate
|Kawasaki
|143
|6th
|Zachary Butkiewicz
|Suzuki
|125
|7th
|Darian Sanayei
|Kawasaki
|102
|8th
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki
|98
|9th
|Skyler Adams
|KTM
|91
|10th
|Preston Taylor
|Suzuki
|85
WORCS
Through Round 1
Pro MC
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|25
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|22
|3rd
|Redondi Giacomo
|Husqvarna
|20
|4th
|Gary Sutherlin
|KTM
|18
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|16
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles