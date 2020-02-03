Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Wake-Up Call

February 3, 2020 6:30am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 5 (of 17) - RingCentral Coliseum - Oakland, CA

Oakland - 450SX Main Event

- Oakland, CA

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac 21 Laps58.241Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450
2Cooper Webb +03.55758.857Newport, NC KTM 450SX-F
3Ken Roczen +04.72658.731Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450R
4Adam Cianciarulo +14.81258.750Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX450
5Jason Anderson +16.80059.107Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC450
6Justin Barcia +19.12458.914Monroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
7Dean Wilson +28.46859.757Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC450
8Justin Hill +29.71359.502Yoncalla, OR Honda CRF450R
9Blake Baggett +31.33658.526Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450SX-F
10Malcolm Stewart +48.1111:00.058Haines City, FL Honda CRF450R
11Zach Osborne +55.31759.218Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC450
12Aaron Plessinger +57.6171:01.144Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ450F
13Justin Brayton +58.3661:00.898Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450R
14Vince Friese 20 Laps59.472Cape Girardeau, MO Honda CRF450R
15Martin Davalos +15.1511:01.456Quito, Ecuador KTM 450SX-F
16Tyler Bowers +16.4021:02.277Danville, KY Kawasaki KX450
17Kyle Chisholm +17.9741:01.807Clearwater, FL Yamaha YZ450F
18Alex Ray +33.4471:02.709Jackson, TN Kawasaki KX450
19Kyle Cunningham +37.4511:01.972Aledo, TX Suzuki RMZ450
20Cade Autenrieth +55.9531:03.352Hemet, CA Honda CRF450R
21Ryan Breece 19 Laps1:02.491Coeur D' Alene, ID Suzuki RMZ450
22Joshua Cartwright +11.9181:02.783Tallahassee, FL Kawasaki KX450
Full Results

Oakland - 250SX West Main Event

- Oakland, CA

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Dylan Ferrandis 16 Laps59.980Avignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
2Austin Forkner +02.33659.750Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250
3Justin Cooper +12.9191:00.945Cold Spring Harbor, NY Yamaha YZ250F
4Alex Martin +15.2871:00.598Millville, MN Suzuki RMZ250
5Luke Clout +27.8191:01.438Sydney, Australia Honda CRF250R
6Mitchell Oldenburg +29.2971:01.421Alvord, TX Honda CRF250R
7Derek Drake +29.6341:01.426San Luis Obispo, CA KTM 250SX-F
8Brandon Hartranft +36.4721:01.284Brick, NJ KTM 250SX-F
9Aaron Tanti +49.6341:02.283Australia Yamaha YZ250F
10Martin Castelo +51.1421:03.126Ecuador Husqvarna FC 250
11Carson Brown +56.7871:02.596Ravensdale, WA Husqvarna FC 250
12Jacob Hayes +1:05.0701:02.095Greensboro, NC Husqvarna FC 250
13Michael Leib 15 Laps1:02.642Menifee, CA Husqvarna FC 250
14Cameron McAdoo +05.3631:01.587Sioux City, IA Kawasaki KX250
15Robbie Wageman +06.9731:03.240Newhall, CA Yamaha YZ250F
16Jay Wilson +09.2821:03.589Palm Beach, Australia Yamaha YZ250F
17Mitchell Falk +25.9021:03.129Carlsbad, CA Honda CRF250R
18Taiki Koga +33.9501:04.389Japan Kawasaki KX250
19Logan Karnow +36.7151:04.394Vermilion, OH Kawasaki KX250
20Lorenzo Camporese +47.7461:05.332Italy Kawasaki KX250
21Killian Auberson 7 Laps1:03.528Switzerland Husqvarna FC 250
22Michael Mosiman 3 Laps1:01.556Sebastopol, CA Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany113
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO110
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY98
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM96
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC95
6Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL90
7Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL75
8Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA73
9Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA69
10Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA63
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France109
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY107
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO99
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ92
5Alex Martin Millville, MN85
6Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC73
7Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX72
8Luke Clout Sydney, Australia66
9Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA64
10Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA63
Full Standings

Kenda AMA National Enduro Series

Round 1 -  Sumter, SC

Pro Overall

Overall FinishRiderMachine
1stBen KelleyKTM
2ndSteward BaylorSherco
3rdGrant BaylorSherco
4thThad DuvallHusqvarna
5thTrevor BollingerHusqvarna

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stBen KelleyKTM30
2ndSteward BaylorSherco25
3rdGrant BaylorSherco21
4thThad DuvallHusqvarna18
5thTrevor BollingerHusqvarna16

SuperEnduro World Championship

Round 4 - GP Hungary - Budapest/Papp Lazsio Sportarena

Prestige Class

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBilly BoltHusqvarna58
2ndJonny WalkerKTM56
3rdTaddy BlazusiakKTM46
4thAlfredo Gomez Husqvarna35
5thPol TarresHusqvarna29

Prestige Class Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBilly BoltHusqvarna227
2ndTaddy BlazusiakKTM209
3rdJonny WalkerKTM192
4thAlfredo Gomez Husqvarna161
5thBlake Gutzeit KTM112
6thPol TarresHusqvarna107
7thWilliam HoareKTM82
8thKevin GallasHusqvarna79
9thTim ApolleSherco73
10thEmil JuszczakBeta63

FMF Indoor MX Championship

Round 9 and 10 - WNC AG Center - Fletcher, NC

Round 9

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stMarshal WeltinKawasaki7-125
2ndCody VanbuskirkKTM8-222
3rdHayden HefnerKTM9-320
4thJoey CrownYamaha2-418
5thEnzo LopesYamaha1-516
6thNick GainesYamaha4-615
7thMatthew Burkeen Yamaha10-714
8thCaleb CaterKTM6-813
9thRobbie HortonHonda3-912
10thWristen GriggKawasaki11-1011

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stCody VanbuskirkKTM2-125
2ndJoey Crown Yamaha3-222
3rdMarshal WeltinKawasaki5-320
4thRobbie HortonHonda4-418
5thNick GainesYamaha1-516
6thEnzo LopesYamaha7-615
7thCaleb CarterKTM9-714
8thDevin SimonsonYamaha8-813
9thMatthew Burkeen Yamaha10-912
10thHayden HefnerKTM6-1011

Round 10

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineTotal Points
1stMarshal WeltinKawasaki25
2ndCody VanbuskirkKTM22
3rdNick GainesYamaha20
4thJoey Crown Yamaha18
5thRobbie HortonHonda16
6thEnzo LopesYamaha15
7thCaleb CarterKTM14
8thCody GrovesSuzuki13
9thMatthew Burkeen Yamaha12
10thDevin SimonsonYamaha11

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stCody VanbuskirkKTM2-125
2ndJoey CrownYamaha1-222
3rdNick GainesYamaha3-320
4thCaleb CarterKTM7-418
5thRobbie HortonHonda5-516
6thMarshal WeltinKawasaki6-615
7thDevin SimonsonYamaha4-714
8thCody GrovesSuzuki10-813
9thWristen GriggKawasaki12-912
10thMatthew BurkeenYamaha8-1011

Precision Electrical 250 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stKyle BittermanHonda174
2ndNick Gaines Yamaha150
3rdRobbie HortonHonda145
4thCody VanbuskirkKTM138
4thMarshal Weltin Kawasaki138
6thHayden HefnerKTM101
7thCaleb CarterKTM100
8thLanden RogersHonda73
9thLuke NeeseHonda67
10thAustin JohnsonKTM58

Gripp Energy 450 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stCody VanbuskirkKTM176
2ndRobbie HortonHonda165
3rdKyle BittermanHonda162
4thNick Gaines Yamaha161
5thMarshal WeltinKawasaki120
6thCaleb CarterKTM114
7thHayden HeffnerKTM94
8thLuke NeeseHonda80
9thAustin JohnsonKTM77
10thEnzo LopesYamaha71

Other Championship Standings

2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series

Through Round 5

AMA Kicker Arenacross Overall Series Standings

PlaceRiderMachinePoints
1stKyle PetersHonda248
2ndJace OwenHonda231
3rdKyle BittermanKawasaki191
4thGared SteinkeKawasaki186
5thGreye TateKawasaki143
6thZachary ButkiewiczSuzuki125
7thDarian SanayeiKawasaki102
8thMason KerrKawasaki98
9thSkyler AdamsKTM91
10thPreston TaylorSuzuki85

WORCS

Through Round 1

Pro MC

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM25
2ndDante OliveiraKTM22
3rdRedondi GiacomoHusqvarna20
4thGary SutherlinKTM18
5thTrevor StewartHonda16

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
TBDSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDErzberg RodeoBike
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

