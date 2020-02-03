The JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing squad hasn’t had the best luck. Its newest rider Joey Savatgy getting hurt in Australia and then his fill-in, Fredrik Noren, suffered an injury as well when he broke his leg at round two. So it seems the rumor mill has been churning that former Red Bull KTM rider Broc Tickle will be getting a shot at the Suzuki when he’s eligible to return from his FIM suspension at the Tampa Supercross. We caught up to JGRMX team manager Jeremy Albrecht at Oakland to talk about how this deal came together.

Racer X Online: New addition to the team. Kind of came out of a little bit of a surprise, I think. Broc Tickle is going to ride for you.

Jeremy Albrecht: Well, it’s not final yet, but we’re working through it. We had him come ride this week. It’s a complicated deal. We have an Answer gear deal. He has his own gear deal. Just working thorough details and seeing if we can make it happen. So far Answer has been really cool about it. A couple other things we’ve got to work through and make sure he’s happy and feeling good. We’ll try to make it happen.

A lot of guys to pick from when it comes to a fill-in ride. We know Tickle can’t race until Tampa. Did you look at some other guys? Why did you want to wait until then for Broc?

There are some options. Even the first time when Savatgy got hurt, I talked to Tickle. I just couldn’t wait until Tampa, and he had a gear deal. So it wasn’t really going to work. We had Noren. I thought he did good outdoors, so we just went with him. He definitely improved at supercross, which was cool to see. Then it was weird. He broke his leg without even crashing. Just a freak deal. Savatgy just got released to put weight on his leg, so he’s starting to do things now. Hopefully he’ll be back during supercross. Everyone should be healthy by outdoors. Just need someone for supercross. The field is so stacked that I don’t want to just put anyone on there. I just figured we’d take our time. Really since Tickle can’t race until Tampa, it kind of made it easy to try him out and see what he thinks. I only really want him to do it if it’s good for him. If it’s good for him, it’s good for us. If it isn’t good for him, then we’ll do somebody else. I just felt like it gave us a little more time to really work it out and not rush and stick someone on there. Sometimes when you do the fill-in thing, you rush it. They only ride the bike for two days, then they come here…so let’s really think it out and try to make a plan, so that’s what we’re doing.