He rode really well. You just got to tip your hat to him.

Absolutely. He was crushing it. Even when I was kind of up front with Ken and Eli, he was four or five seconds behind me. I’m like, I know he’s going to be there in 17 minutes. You just know how he is. He always adapts really well. He was going by me. Then after that, my hand was so tight I think I whiskey throttled. I went three in three corners. I was looking down. It was one of those times you look down in the air and you’re going to overshoot or case something. You’re like, I’m done. Just brace for impact. So, I just squeezed my bike as hard as I possibly could.

That late in the race too it’s tough.

Tough. Then my right arm damn near blew off the bar. So, after that I’m like, let’s ride it in.

It was good, man. You and Eli and Kenny going at it. You had to have been feeling good. You guys were kind of yo-yo-ing. You were like, this is where I want to be. I can do this.

For sure.

Confidence.

It seems like people, the general vibe, I don’t know if they’re not that stoked on my fourth. Not from the team. The team is sweet with it, but I’m like, that’s awesome. When you come up short in a 450 race, you’re like, there’s the peak. There’s the top of the mountain, right in front of me, right there. So, if I’m better in the last five minutes of the race, who knows? Maybe I win the thing. Maybe I get second. Those are the best guys. All respect to the 250 class. Obviously, I spent damn near a decade there. But when you lose in the 250 class, that’s not the top of the mountain.