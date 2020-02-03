Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 15
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Oakland

February 3, 2020 1:50pm
by:

FLY Racing has doubled down on its effort to produce the best performance motocross and off-road products. The Formula helmet redefined expectations in protection, ventilation, and weight. The new 2020 Vector graphic is arriving now and can be seen on FLY Racing athletes worldwide, most notably Zach Osborne on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to the all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up. 

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with Weege and Paul Perebijnos talking Oakland with me, from ET’s race to Webb’s pass and more. JT joins the show to talk some 250s and whether this thing is over or not.

Click HERE to listen to the show or listen below or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

