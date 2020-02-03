Once again, we've fired off questions at our resident former pro Jason Thomas. This time, it's track-focused topics from round five of Monster Energy AMA Supercross from Oakland, California.

Roczen and Cianciarulo suddenly started busting out the 3-3 before the finish in the main event. It then became a preferred line. Why did that develop in the main event the way it did?

Ehh, I think the story started in the heat race when Blake Baggett first jumped it. No one had done it all day until that point. With most of the elites, it’s more of waiting for someone to show that the section is doable. Once Blake jumped that section in the heat race and it was on film to analyze, Pandora’s Box was open. That’s a line that a guy like James Stewart would have probably saved for the main event and wowed everyone. It’s always a guessing game as to when and if someone pulls the proverbial trigger but I think maybe Blake showed his hand prematurely.

What did you think of the track overall?

I thought it was pretty good when judging on a season long comparison. I don’t love the short, zig-zag layout but I thought the jump combinations were pretty original. The biggest variable was the softer dirt and how those ruts would cause mistakes. Luckily for the riders, the Dirt Wurx crew was on their game, constantly tidying up the jumps and corners.

Tight tracks like this can be more tiring than high-speed tracks. Explain why that is. (Riders always tell me turning then sitting then standing then turning takes a lot of energy. Maybe this is right or wrong, I don't know.)

You’re on the right track here. All of that movement and input by the rider requires energy. Setting up for corners, leaning in and out, accelerating and braking, etc. all take a toll. Further, the soft dirt allows for aggression on the throttle and brakes, which is also tiring. Open, hard packed tracks require finesse and patience. Tight, high traction tracks require aggression and high energy exertion by default.