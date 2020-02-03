Forget the “it’s a long season” stuff you hear about at the Anaheim 1 press conference. Yeah, Monster Energy AMA Supercross stretches 17 rounds, but the title picture usually comes clear much earlier than that, and by the halfway point you usually know who the very best riders are. Remember Cooper Webb’s signature ride at Arlington last year? That was round seven, and after that race he had won three times already. Jason Anderson’s amazing Oakland comeback in 2018? That was round five. Champions usually raise their hand pretty early in the campaign.

Right now, Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac have been the class of the 2020 field. They’re 1-2 in points and have combined to win the last four races. At Oakland, they were a lap away from a third-straight 1-2 finish.

So, is anyone else ready to go with them? What do they need to do to do that? Let’s look at the rest of the top 15 in 450SX points after five rounds.

Justin Barcia | 3rd | 1-2-9-5-6 finishes

It was alarming to hear Barcia talking about bike setup for a few weeks. He won Anaheim 1 and said his bike was so much better this year. He was rock solid with a second at round two. Then things went totally sideways at Anaheim 2 (18th in qualifying, ninth in the main event) and the search for comfort was back on. Certainly Barcia has stayed in this fight better than last year, when he dropped off immediately. Also, the last two races were definitely better than A2. So, this hasn’t become a disaster by any means, but the jury is still out on him getting more wins.

No one wants to hear a dude who is praising bike setup one week then saying they’re still working on it the next week, but to be fair, these tracks have trended in a direction few probably saw coming. Whoops are a bigger factor lately than in recent years, so a lot of riders and teams are scrambling to adjust.

There’s a bigger problem to solve for Barcia than whoops. Barcia was once the best starter of his generation, a holeshot artist on a 250 and he nailed a nice run of starts in his JGR Yamaha 450 days. That feels like long ago, though, as Justin hasn’t been a consistent holeshot guy in a while. He got good starts at the first two races this year and finished first and second. Haven’t seen him up front since. Somehow, those very fast Yamahas haven’t resulted in great starts for Justin. Even peak Barcia probably isn’t enough to rip from tenth to first, but if he could use his old formula, which is holeshot and fight like a madman, he’d be a podium threat every week.